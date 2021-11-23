0
Stock video
Metal bars on the window of an old industrial building. Dirty window of an abandoned building.
I
- Stock footage ID: 1082804845
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|76.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|44.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.7 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:19White curtain moving in the deserted dark room. Morning sun lighting the room. Paranormal activity, moody atmosphere, haunted house
4k00:26Left to right dolly wide angle shot of abandoned factory interior. Scary, catastrophe, horror concept. RAW graded footage
4k00:20Aerial view of an old factory ruin and broken windows. Old industrial building for demolition.
Related video keywords
4kabandonedanomalyarchitecturebrokenbuildingcorridorcrazydarkdefinitiondirty windowdustemptyfantasyfreakyghostlygrange backgroundhalloweenhallwayhighhomehorrorhouseillnessimagineindoorsinteriorlattice windowlunaticmalformationmentalnightmareoldruralsanitariumscarysightspookysupernaturalthrillerwallwall cornerwebwindow