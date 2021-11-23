 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Metal bars on the window of an old industrial building. Dirty window of an abandoned building.

I

By IgorSavenchuk

  • Stock footage ID: 1082804845
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP476.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV44.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV8.7 MB

Related stock videos

Abandoned horror house in the middle of deep dark spooky forest
hd00:16Abandoned horror house in the middle of deep dark spooky forest
White curtain moving in the deserted dark room. Morning sun lighting the room. Paranormal activity, moody atmosphere, haunted house
hd00:19White curtain moving in the deserted dark room. Morning sun lighting the room. Paranormal activity, moody atmosphere, haunted house
Left to right dolly wide angle shot of abandoned factory interior. Scary, catastrophe, horror concept. RAW graded footage
4k00:26Left to right dolly wide angle shot of abandoned factory interior. Scary, catastrophe, horror concept. RAW graded footage
Aerial view of an old factory ruin and broken windows. Old industrial building for demolition.
4k00:20Aerial view of an old factory ruin and broken windows. Old industrial building for demolition.
Abandoned Warehouse interior (Tracking shot)
hd00:06Abandoned Warehouse interior (Tracking shot)
Warehouse exterior at night
4k00:07Warehouse exterior at night
Running through demolished house
hd00:30Running through demolished house
4K Empty evacuated deserted house apartment, interior track in.An empty abandoned ruined room of an apartment flat in the projects.Gimbal stabilized track in motion.
4k00:124K Empty evacuated deserted house apartment, interior track in.An empty abandoned ruined room of an apartment flat in the projects.Gimbal stabilized track in motion.

Related video keywords