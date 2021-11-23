0
Stock video
High angle aerial view above inversion clouds at sunrise morning in Wintergreen Resort, Virginia ski town with colorful sky, autumn trees in Blue Ridge mountains
A
- Stock footage ID: 1082804803
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|751.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|14.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:14Flying through heavenly beautiful sunny cloudscape. Amazing timelapse of golden fluffy clouds moving softly on the sky and the sun shining through the clouds with beautiful rays and lens flare.
4k00:13aerial shot expensive luxury sport car SUV driving on the sunny clean road highway to mountains. Joy future packshot
hd00:20Early autumn in forest aerial top view. Mixed forest, green conifers, deciduous trees with yellow leaves. Fall colors countryside woodland. Drone zoom out spins above colorful texture in nature
4k00:14Flying through amazingly beautiful cloudscape. Picturesque timelapse of white fluffy clouds moving softly on the clear blue sky. Direct view from the cockpit.
hd00:40Top View of the Giant Waves, Foaming and Splashing in the Ocean, Sunny Day, Slow Motion Video, Indonesia, Bali
4k00:06Beautiful waterfall in green forest, top view. Tropical in mountain jungle. Waterfall in the tropical forest. Big Waterfall in 4k
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:29Toronto, Canada circa-2019. Aerial view of Toronto at dusk. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED 8K camera.
4k00:18Aerial Drone Flight forward Dolly above Green Central Park in Manhattan, New York City in Summer
4k00:12Top view of labyrinth garden. Unique, mysterious place. Aerial view of geometrical, green maze.
Related video keywords
aboveaerialappalachianbluebuildingcloud inversioncloudscloudycolorfuldarkdawndramaticdreamfallfogfoggyhigh anglehillhillshomeshouseslandscapelightlightsmistmorningmountainsnatureorangeoutdoorspeakredresortridgesceneryseasonsilhouetteskysunlightsunrisesunsettraveltreesunited statesvavalleyviewvirginiawintergreenyellow