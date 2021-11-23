0
Stock video
new year and christmas in a champagne glass sparklers sparkles tank girldy
m
By mirdich
- Stock footage ID: 1082804791
Video clip length: 00:42FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1280 × 720
|MP4
|37.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.7 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:093d render, endless Christmas animation, festive pendulum isolated on red background. Swinging golden bell ornament, spinning green fir tree. Repeating beat. Seamless motion design. Live image
hd00:15Christmas glass balls ornaments rolling down the serpentine road, isolated on red background. Fir tree metaphor. Endless animation, seamless motion design, modern animated live image.
hd00:163d Christmas endless animation. Assorted glass balls roll on the looped road over red background. Oddly satisfying video. Cyclic seamless motion design. Live image
4k00:11Many gift boxes and christmas decorations under a beautiful decorated christmas tree with bokeh lights in living room at night.
4k00:15Colorful alternate Christmas and New Year holidays gift boxes on wood table with blank space at the end - top view, stop motion
hd00:20Merry Christmas gift snow globe Snowflake tree and house light from inside. close-up zoom out to snow floor and snowflake blue background. 3d rendering
Related video keywords
alcoholbackgroundbeveragebottlebubblesbucketcelebratecelebrationchampagnecheerschristmascloseupcolorfulcoupledecorationdrinkfestiveflutegarlandglassglassesgoldhappinesshappyholidayhomeicelightlivingluxurymagicalmerrynewnew yearnightpartypeoplepresentromanticroomshinytabletoasttraditionaltreewarmwinewinterx masyear