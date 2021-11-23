0
Stock video
The river rapids in the forest among the orange and yellow lush vegetation. The reflection of blue sky in the water. Aerial view of autumn forest early in the morning.
T
By Terelyuk
- Stock footage ID: 1082804710
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|677.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|77.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|15.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:27Green Jungle Trees and Palms Against Blue Sky and Shining Sun. Travel Vacation Nature Concept. Look Up View in Tropical Forest Background. 4K Slowmotion Steadycam Footage. Bali, Indonesia.
hd00:14Stream running fast in summer green forest. Small waterfall with crystal clear water. Stones and logs covered with moss. Steadicam slow motion shot
4k00:18Amazing Nungnung waterfall, Falling water hitting water surface, some huge rocks seeable in front of frame. Lush green leafes is moving from the wind, Bali, Indonesia
hd00:18fresh green leaf with water drop over the water , a nature leaf branch relaxation with water ripple drops concept , slow motion shot
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:32Young beautiful girls walking hiking along river bed in lush forest taking off clothes in bikinis about to go swimming near waterfall. Wide shot on 4k RED camera.
4k00:10Aerial Shot Of Beautiful River Flowing Amidst Trees In Forest, Drone Flying Forward Over Landscape - Hrensko, Czech Republic
4k00:16Close up crawling across tree stump in river bed with lush forest in the background. Wide shot on 4k RED camera.
Related video keywords
aerialamazonbackgroundbaybeautifulbeautyblueboatcalmcountrysidedroneenvironmentenvironmentaleuropeforestgreenhighhilljunglelakelandlandscapelushnaturalnatureoutdooroutdoorspanoramaparkplantrainforestriverruralscenicskysummersunnysunrisesunsettourismtraveltreetropicalvalleyviewview from abovewaterwaterfallwildwood