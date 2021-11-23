 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Big shaft with little ridges is spinning quickly. The large rotating shaft in the production of diapers.

T

By Terelyuk

  • Stock footage ID: 1082804695
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV207.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.7 MB

Related stock videos

Circular loom: specifies the density and width of the weave. drum for winding sleeves of woven polypropylene yarns. production line of polypropylene bags for food and non-food bulk goods. PP bag
4k00:19 Circular loom: specifies the density and width of the weave. drum for winding sleeves of woven polypropylene yarns. production line of polypropylene bags for food and non-food bulk goods. PP bag
Circular loom: specifies the density and width of the weave. drum for winding sleeves of woven polypropylene yarns. production line of polypropylene bags for food and non-food bulk goods. PP bag
4k00:08 Circular loom: specifies the density and width of the weave. drum for winding sleeves of woven polypropylene yarns. production line of polypropylene bags for food and non-food bulk goods. PP bag
The polypropylene extruder with a flat slit nozzle is heated to 260 C. Fabrication and winding of flat thread. Thin film after cooling is cut into flat threads of the required thickness
hd00:09The polypropylene extruder with a flat slit nozzle is heated to 260 C. Fabrication and winding of flat thread. Thin film after cooling is cut into flat threads of the required thickness
The polypropylene extruder with a flat slit nozzle is heated to 260 °C. Fabrication and winding of flat thread. Thin film after cooling is cut into flat threads of the required thickness
4k00:13The polypropylene extruder with a flat slit nozzle is heated to 260 °C. Fabrication and winding of flat thread. Thin film after cooling is cut into flat threads of the required thickness
Circular loom: specifies the density and width of the weave. drum for winding sleeves of woven polypropylene yarns. production line of polypropylene bags for food and non-food bulk goods. PP bag
4k00:32 Circular loom: specifies the density and width of the weave. drum for winding sleeves of woven polypropylene yarns. production line of polypropylene bags for food and non-food bulk goods. PP bag
Circular loom: specifies the density and width of the weave. drum for winding sleeves of woven polypropylene yarns. production line of polypropylene bags for food and non-food bulk goods. PP bag
4k00:26 Circular loom: specifies the density and width of the weave. drum for winding sleeves of woven polypropylene yarns. production line of polypropylene bags for food and non-food bulk goods. PP bag
Circular loom: specifies the density and width of the weave. drum for winding sleeves of woven polypropylene yarns. production line of polypropylene bags for food and non-food bulk goods. PP bag
4k00:17 Circular loom: specifies the density and width of the weave. drum for winding sleeves of woven polypropylene yarns. production line of polypropylene bags for food and non-food bulk goods. PP bag
A factory for the production of diapers. The outer layer of diapers is made on the machine. The big drum rotates in close-up.
4k00:31A factory for the production of diapers. The outer layer of diapers is made on the machine. The big drum rotates in close-up.

Related video keywords