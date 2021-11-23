 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Yellow trees waterfront adorned by the sparkling waves of river. Wind blowing across the water surface and tree leaves. Top view.

T

By Terelyuk

  • Stock footage ID: 1082804689
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV391.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV32.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.5 MB

Related stock videos

Young woman in tropical rainforest looking up at beautiful light and touching the rain drops with hands. People travel enjoying nature and life concept. Slow motion video
hd00:10Young woman in tropical rainforest looking up at beautiful light and touching the rain drops with hands. People travel enjoying nature and life concept. Slow motion video
Autumn color forrest, Cinema 4k aerial rising view over colorful autumn trees, towards a tunturi fjeld mountain, on a sunny and rainy fall day, near pallas-yllas national park, Lapland, Finland
4k00:17Autumn color forrest, Cinema 4k aerial rising view over colorful autumn trees, towards a tunturi fjeld mountain, on a sunny and rainy fall day, near pallas-yllas national park, Lapland, Finland
Aerial View. Flying over the beautiful autumn River. Aerial camera shot. Altai, Siberia.
hd00:13Aerial View. Flying over the beautiful autumn River. Aerial camera shot. Altai, Siberia.
Autumn color forrest, Cinema 4k aerial view over colorful autumn trees, towards lake and fjeld tunturi, on a sunny and rainy fall day, near pallas-yllas national park, Lapland, Finland
4k00:34Autumn color forrest, Cinema 4k aerial view over colorful autumn trees, towards lake and fjeld tunturi, on a sunny and rainy fall day, near pallas-yllas national park, Lapland, Finland
Animation of falling petals of sakura with flowers sakura waving on wind. Animation of seamless loop.
hd00:20Animation of falling petals of sakura with flowers sakura waving on wind. Animation of seamless loop.
Fire fighter in yellow hat with smoke filter sprays water & carefully treads forward over black charred tree trunks as strong flames & reddened smoke rise from burning bush behind him, close up pan
4k00:15Fire fighter in yellow hat with smoke filter sprays water & carefully treads forward over black charred tree trunks as strong flames & reddened smoke rise from burning bush behind him, close up pan
Beautiful toxic lake in the middle of a green forest. Industrial plant pollutes soil, forest and lake. Concept of environmental disaster and habitat destruction. Aerial view
4k00:30Beautiful toxic lake in the middle of a green forest. Industrial plant pollutes soil, forest and lake. Concept of environmental disaster and habitat destruction. Aerial view
A river flows over rocks in this beautiful scene in the Tennessee mountains in autumn
hd00:15A river flows over rocks in this beautiful scene in the Tennessee mountains in autumn

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

LAKE OROVILLE, CALIFORNIA - CIRCA 2021 - Oroville Lake California during extreme drought conditions with low water levels and burned trees.
4k00:19LAKE OROVILLE, CALIFORNIA - CIRCA 2021 - Oroville Lake California during extreme drought conditions with low water levels and burned trees.
LAKE OROVILLE, CALIFORNIA - CIRCA 2021 - Oroville Lake California during extreme drought conditions with low water levels and burned trees.
4k00:25LAKE OROVILLE, CALIFORNIA - CIRCA 2021 - Oroville Lake California during extreme drought conditions with low water levels and burned trees.
LAKE OROVILLE, CALIFORNIA - CIRCA 2021 - Oroville Lake California during extreme drought conditions with low water levels and burned trees.
4k00:12LAKE OROVILLE, CALIFORNIA - CIRCA 2021 - Oroville Lake California during extreme drought conditions with low water levels and burned trees.
LAKE OROVILLE, CALIFORNIA - CIRCA 2021 - Oroville Lake California during extreme drought conditions with low water levels and burned trees.
4k00:20LAKE OROVILLE, CALIFORNIA - CIRCA 2021 - Oroville Lake California during extreme drought conditions with low water levels and burned trees.

Related video keywords