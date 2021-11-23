 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Sharp knife of the cutting mechanism that divides a pile of fabric into two stacks. Two heavy vertical shafts spinning at the backdrop.

T

By Terelyuk

  • Stock footage ID: 1082804686
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV209.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.4 MB

Related stock videos

Printing factory - big industrial cutter for cutting paper shears - guillotine machine - close up
hd00:07Printing factory - big industrial cutter for cutting paper shears - guillotine machine - close up
Worker is slowly and precisely cleaning metal part. Worker is cleaning smaller metal part with special cleaning cloth to remove dust
hd00:24Worker is slowly and precisely cleaning metal part. Worker is cleaning smaller metal part with special cleaning cloth to remove dust
Applying special material to the edge . Worker wearing protective gloves is applying special dark material to the edge of fetters
hd00:11Applying special material to the edge . Worker wearing protective gloves is applying special dark material to the edge of fetters
Filling the gap with special glue. Person is slowly filling the gap on fetters with special glue using specific tool
hd00:11Filling the gap with special glue. Person is slowly filling the gap on fetters with special glue using specific tool
Man welds something to metal frame. Labourer precisely welds small piece of metal to specially shaped and designed frame
hd00:15Man welds something to metal frame. Labourer precisely welds small piece of metal to specially shaped and designed frame
Electric slicing machine is automatically cutting bread into thin pieces. Conveyor moves baked product, device cuts loaf before packing.
4k00:15Electric slicing machine is automatically cutting bread into thin pieces. Conveyor moves baked product, device cuts loaf before packing.
A worker's hand presses a button on the control panel. close up
4k00:09A worker's hand presses a button on the control panel. close up
Printing house worker operating cutting machine. Worker cutting a stack of paper in a typography.
4k00:15Printing house worker operating cutting machine. Worker cutting a stack of paper in a typography.

Related video keywords