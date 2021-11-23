 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Conveyor at the factory for the production of diapers. Spinning shaft over the conveyor belt. Modern factory for producing diapers.

T

By Terelyuk

  • Stock footage ID: 1082804671
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV120.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.5 MB

Related stock videos

Robots weld car parts in production line at factory
hd00:19Robots weld car parts in production line at factory
Factory conveyor is spinning and filling bottles with milk. Automated process of filling bottles with milk.
4k00:15Factory conveyor is spinning and filling bottles with milk. Automated process of filling bottles with milk.
Conveyor Belt of a packaging folding machine on a factory production line
hd00:20Conveyor Belt of a packaging folding machine on a factory production line
Textile industry - yarn spools on spinning machine in a factory
hd00:11Textile industry - yarn spools on spinning machine in a factory
Steel wire coils at a tire factory. Rotating and reeling metal threads bobbins long line at modern tire production plant. Bronze wire is fed for the manufacture of the side rings of automotive wheels.
hd00:22Steel wire coils at a tire factory. Rotating and reeling metal threads bobbins long line at modern tire production plant. Bronze wire is fed for the manufacture of the side rings of automotive wheels.
Spinning coil with copper cable close-up. Copper cable on a reel close-up
hd00:08Spinning coil with copper cable close-up. Copper cable on a reel close-up
spinning tablets on pharmaceutical conveyor factory Spbd. test production of pills on pharmaceutical laboratory. automated production of vitamin. concept healthcare
hd00:21spinning tablets on pharmaceutical conveyor factory Spbd. test production of pills on pharmaceutical laboratory. automated production of vitamin. concept healthcare
Manufacture of optical cable. Manufactured for the construction of buildings and provide electricity and internet. Machinery with high performance, precision and quality inside. Close up macro indoors
hd00:08Manufacture of optical cable. Manufactured for the construction of buildings and provide electricity and internet. Machinery with high performance, precision and quality inside. Close up macro indoors

Related video keywords