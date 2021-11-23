0
Stock video
Conveyor at the factory for the production of diapers. Spinning shaft over the conveyor belt. Modern factory for producing diapers.
T
By Terelyuk
- Stock footage ID: 1082804671
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|120.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Factory conveyor is spinning and filling bottles with milk. Automated process of filling bottles with milk.
hd00:22Steel wire coils at a tire factory. Rotating and reeling metal threads bobbins long line at modern tire production plant. Bronze wire is fed for the manufacture of the side rings of automotive wheels.
hd00:21spinning tablets on pharmaceutical conveyor factory Spbd. test production of pills on pharmaceutical laboratory. automated production of vitamin. concept healthcare
Related video keywords
backgroundbagbigbluecloseupconnectionconnectorconstructioncontainerconveyordesigndiaperelementequipmentfabricfactoryfiberfittingindustrialindustrymachinemanufacturematerialmultiplenobodyobjectpackagingpipepipelineplasticpolypropylenepppress extruderprimary polypropyleneproductpvcredsackshaftspinningsturdysupplytextilethreadtransparenttubewallpaperwhitewinding tapewoven