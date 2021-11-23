 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Researcher pours blue liquid into watering can placed in the bottle. Examination of diapers in the enterprise.

T

By Terelyuk

  • Stock footage ID: 1082804656
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV97.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.3 MB

Related stock videos

In a laboratory, a scientist with a pipette analyzes a colored liquid to extract the DNA and molecules in the test tubes. Concept: research, biochemistry, nature, pharmaceutical medicine
4k00:10In a laboratory, a scientist with a pipette analyzes a colored liquid to extract the DNA and molecules in the test tubes. Concept: research, biochemistry, nature, pharmaceutical medicine
3D animation molecule macro atom cell Serum Liquid Cream Collagen Blue
hd00:073D animation molecule macro atom cell Serum Liquid Cream Collagen Blue
The scientist took out a small test tube with liquid from a laboratory tripod. Review of the research results. Select Escherichia coli strain.
4k00:07The scientist took out a small test tube with liquid from a laboratory tripod. Review of the research results. Select Escherichia coli strain.
Flying abstract molecules in bright lit environment. Low depth of field. Lens flare effect. Looped.
hd00:13Flying abstract molecules in bright lit environment. Low depth of field. Lens flare effect. Looped.
Slow motion macro of blue micro particles molecules in a liquid are analyzed with microscope for research of skincare and beauty cosmetics in scientific laboratory. Shot in 8K.
4k00:19Slow motion macro of blue micro particles molecules in a liquid are analyzed with microscope for research of skincare and beauty cosmetics in scientific laboratory. Shot in 8K.
Lab technician performs medical tests
hd00:16Lab technician performs medical tests
Slow motion: digital tube rotisserie rotator for effective mixing blue biological samples at pharmacy factory, medical exhibition: close up. Chemistry, pharmaceutical, laboratory equipment concept
hd00:23Slow motion: digital tube rotisserie rotator for effective mixing blue biological samples at pharmacy factory, medical exhibition: close up. Chemistry, pharmaceutical, laboratory equipment concept
Infusion system drip chamber
hd00:10Infusion system drip chamber

Related video keywords