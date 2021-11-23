0
Stock video
Researcher pours blue liquid into watering can placed in the bottle. Examination of diapers in the enterprise.
T
By Terelyuk
- Stock footage ID: 1082804656
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|97.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10In a laboratory, a scientist with a pipette analyzes a colored liquid to extract the DNA and molecules in the test tubes. Concept: research, biochemistry, nature, pharmaceutical medicine
4k00:07The scientist took out a small test tube with liquid from a laboratory tripod. Review of the research results. Select Escherichia coli strain.
hd00:13Flying abstract molecules in bright lit environment. Low depth of field. Lens flare effect. Looped.
4k00:19Slow motion macro of blue micro particles molecules in a liquid are analyzed with microscope for research of skincare and beauty cosmetics in scientific laboratory. Shot in 8K.
hd00:23Slow motion: digital tube rotisserie rotator for effective mixing blue biological samples at pharmacy factory, medical exhibition: close up. Chemistry, pharmaceutical, laboratory equipment concept
Related video keywords
biologicalbluebottlecarechemicalchemistclinicclinicaldigitaldoctordrugecologyequipmentexamineexperienceexperimentflaskhealthiconimmersive technologyindustryinnovationinternetlablaboratoryliquidmarijuanamedicalmedicinemicroscopemotionnaturalnatureorganicpharmaceuticalpharmaceutical industryplantrelaxresearchsamplesativasciencescientistscreentechnologytestthinktubeweedyoung