0
Stock video
Beautiful field of sunflowers. Aerial drone shot, starting high and descending gradually. Blue sky and white clouds at the horizon.
T
By Terelyuk
- Stock footage ID: 1082804647
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|357 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|45.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13aerial shot expensive luxury sport car SUV driving on the sunny clean road highway to mountains. Joy future packshot
4k00:09Ecology solar power station panels in the fields green energy at sunset landscape electrical innovation nature environment slow motion
4k00:09Amazing sunset aerial view of solar panels stand in a row in the fields green energy landscape electrical power ecology innovation nature environment slow motion
4k00:14Beautiful view of endless green agricultural field on cloudy spring day. Drone flying over wheat field harvest crops in the countryside.
4k00:13Aerial Cinematic clip: Drone flying over a wheat field during sunset. Drone flies over yellow agriculture wheat field. Beautiful summer landscape of a wheat field. Top view to the farm wheatfield.
4k00:14Flying Smart Agriculture Drone. Artificial Intelligence. Drone Scan Agriculture Farm. Agriculture Innovation. Farming Field Industry. Analyze the Field. Professional Vehicle Aircraft.
4k00:16Close up solar power station panels in a row in the fields green energy at sunset landscape electrical ecology innovation nature environment slow motion
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
aerial countrysideaerial landscapeaerial shotaerial viewagricultureaustriabackgroundbeautifulblossombrightcolorfuldaydronedrone sunflowerenvironmenteuropeeveningevening lightfarmfieldfieldsflowerflying across sunflowersfruitgrowthlandlandscapelarge yellow fieldmeadownaturenews plantnews ruralorange gardenorange summeroutdoorplantruralseasonsummersunsunflowersunflower fieldsunflower fieldssunflowerssunlightsunnysunsetvibrantyellow