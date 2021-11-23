 
0

Stock video

Two manipulators of high-precision surgery technology hold the wires from decoration lights. Precise movements of robotic arms. Christmas tree and decorations at the backdrop.

T

By Terelyuk

  • Stock footage ID: 1082804611
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV314.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV10.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.1 MB

