0
Stock video
Pregnant woman expecting a baby stands near the mirror. Woman hands touching her tummy, waiting child. Black cat jumps in the mirror reflection.
T
By Terelyuk
- Stock footage ID: 1082804593
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|327 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|13.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:19Pregnant couple of husband and wife feels love and relax at home. Young expecting woman holds baby in pregnant belly. Father take care of pregnant mother. Concept of maternity and pregnancy care.
hd00:29Beautiful Pregnant woman caressing her belly. Woman touching her tummy. Happy Expectant mother at home. Gravid girl. Slow motion high speed camera shot 240 fps 4K UHD video
4k00:32Pregnant Mom Listening Music and Relaxing Stay at Home. Portrait Carefree Smiling 30s Woman Standing in Kitchen Sunny Day. Concept Pregnancy and Holidays. Cute Fun Mum Dancing and Preparing Party 4K
4k00:30Pregnant Mum Listening Music and Relaxing at Home. Portrait Smiling Carefree 30s Woman Dance Enjoyable in Joyful Day. Concept Pregnancy and Party. Happy and Fun Mother Dancing and Preparing Eat 4k
hd00:19Mom and dad hands on pregnant tummy. Pregnant couple caressing pregnant belly. Expectant mother care. Maternity concept. Pregnancy. Happy family. Slow motion 240 fps. Hd 1080p. High speed camera
4k00:14Pregnant woman feeling happy at home while taking care of her child. The young expecting mother holding baby in pregnant belly. Maternity prenatal care and woman pregnancy concept.
4k00:15Mid adult couple expecting a baby while husband caresses the belly of his pregnant african woman. Happy father hands on expecting mother's baby bump while embracing her on couch.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:15Excited Couple sharing ultrasound pregnancy photo reveal they are pregnant to family over internet using digital tablet
4k00:15Happy pregnant woman at home sharing her pregnancy ultrasound photo while talking to friends over internet using digital tablet app video
4k00:13In the Kitchen Gorgeous Girl Shows Pregnancy Test Result to Her Boyfriend. Both Happily Embrace. Slow Motion. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Related video keywords
abdomenadvancedaffectionbabybeautifulbeautybedbellybigbirthbodycarechildcloseclose upconceptdelicateecoenjoy holdexpectingfamilyhappyhealthyholdinghomeindoorslifelovematernitymothermother healthmotherhoodnewparentpregnancypregnantpregnant bellypregnant womanprenatalreflectionslow motionstomachstrokingtouchingtummyupwhitewomanyoung