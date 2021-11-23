0
Stock video
Beautiful treetops in yellow, green, red and orange colors. Drone shot flying over autumn forest on a sunny day. Blue sky over the colorful forest.
T
By Terelyuk
- Stock footage ID: 1082804587
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|502.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|52 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|10.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:31Aerial view of forest in Sweden at sunrise. Drone shot flying over spruce conifer treetops, nature background footage in 4K resolution
4k00:13This stock video features an aerial drone shot from right featuring a waterfall. This waterfall in a Hawaiian jungle is surrounded by an assortment of palm trees ending into a pond.
4k00:24Top down view of autumn forest, fall woodland aerial shot. Drone fly over pine trees and yellow treetops. Zoom out and spin colorful texture in nature. Flight over woods, natural background in motion
4k00:21Aerial top down view of gravel road in forest in the autumn, misty morning. Drone shot flying over tree tops, Nature background in 4K resolution
4k00:17Low flying aerial shot in the Sierra National forest in California, just above and through the treetops. Lush green trees and blue sky during Summer.
Related video keywords
4kaboveaerialbackgroundbeautifulbeauty in natureclimateconiferouscountrycountrysidedowndroneenvironmentfirflightflyfogforestgreenidylliclandscapeleavesmistmorningnaturalnatureoutdoorspanoramicpeacefulpinescandinaviascenesceneryscenicseasonshotsprucesummersunrisesunsetsunshineswedentoptreetreestreetopsviewwildernesswoodlandwoods