0
Stock video
Expecting woman with big tummy comes up to the large light window. Future mum stroking the stomach gently and lovingly.
T
By Terelyuk
- Stock footage ID: 1082804572
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|391.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|13.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.7 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:29Beautiful Pregnant woman caressing her belly. Woman touching her tummy. Happy Expectant mother at home. Gravid girl. Slow motion high speed camera shot 240 fps 4K UHD video
4k00:32Pregnant Mom Listening Music and Relaxing Stay at Home. Portrait Carefree Smiling 30s Woman Standing in Kitchen Sunny Day. Concept Pregnancy and Holidays. Cute Fun Mum Dancing and Preparing Party 4K
4k00:30Pregnant Mum Listening Music and Relaxing at Home. Portrait Smiling Carefree 30s Woman Dance Enjoyable in Joyful Day. Concept Pregnancy and Party. Happy and Fun Mother Dancing and Preparing Eat 4k
hd00:19Mom and dad hands on pregnant tummy. Pregnant couple caressing pregnant belly. Expectant mother care. Maternity concept. Pregnancy. Happy family. Slow motion 240 fps. Hd 1080p. High speed camera
4k00:14Pregnant woman feeling happy at home while taking care of her child. The young expecting mother holding baby in pregnant belly. Maternity prenatal care and woman pregnancy concept.
4k00:15Mid adult couple expecting a baby while husband caresses the belly of his pregnant african woman. Happy father hands on expecting mother's baby bump while embracing her on couch.
hd00:15pregnancy, motherhood, people and expectation concept - happy pregnant woman touching her tummy in bed at home
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:27Pregnant Woman Working Remotely with Laptop Computer Using Internet and Online Technology. Pregnant Woman Resting on a Sofa with Laptop Computer at Home. Pregnancy, and Internet Technology Concept
Related video keywords
abdomenalonebabybackgroundbeautifulbeautybellybodycarecleanconceptdrinkearly pregnant motherenjoyexpectingexpecting womanfamilygirlhappyhappy motherhealth carehealthyholdinghomelatinlifestylelovemake-upmaternitymaternity caremothermother healthmotherhoodnewpregnancypregnantpregnant bellypregnant womanrelaxingrestingsleepingstomachstroketummywalkwindowwomanyoung