0
Stock video
Portrait of young woman engineer architect happy and looking at camera on green screen chroma key background.
C
By Chiarascura
- Stock footage ID: 1082804509
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|295.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|24.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Stylish woman with smoke in hand dancing in abandoned factory. Freestyle dance improvisation. Young carefree woman in orange wear enjoys dancing in 4K, UHD
4k00:24Talented fermale dancer dancing in factory building. Brunette in orange wear dancing hip-hop. Woman enjoying modern dance during sunset. 4K, UHD
hd00:20Slow motion : Engineering safety helmet falling down into the floor,This video has copy space.
4k00:09Hip-hop. Young talented female dancer performing freestyle moves enjoying modern dance. Dancing woman at sunset. Freestyle dance improvisation. 4K, UHD
4k00:10Young woman in orange clothes dancing with yellow smoke in hands in abandoned building during sunset. Hip hop dancer performing modern moves. Proress in 4K, UHD
4k00:17Portrait of young woman engineer architect happy and looking at camera on green screen chroma key background.
4k00:15Portrait of young woman engineer architect smiling and dancing looking at camera on green screen chroma key background.
Same model in other videos
4k00:10Diverse people remote learning during quarantine, listen webinar lecture participate group conference call with male leader, coach, mentor speaking during virtual video chat, online training webcast.
4k00:23Over shoulder closeup view young woman daughter video calling green screen laptop talking with grandparents mom dad in webcam conference chat app on laptop screen on table. Family videocall concept.
4k00:19Online teacher communicating with teen girl school student by webcam conference call. Internet tutor teaching remote learning class. E learning from home concept. Over shoulder close up tablet screen.
4k00:51Happy young hip man having a video chat, as seen from the point of view of a computer screen. In an appartment dining room.
4k00:07Woman follows workout fitness dance lesson online at home. Exercise watching personal trainer livestreaming on tv social media web channel.
4k00:09Woman engaged in a video conference with her doctor via telehealth or telemed on a wireless mobile device tablet pc. Woman doctor giving health recommendations.
4k00:09Family cross country skiing in a snow covered forest with a teen boy in front in slow motion.
Related video keywords
adultarchitectbackgroundbuilderbuildingcaucasiancheerfulchromaconstructionconstruction workercontractorengineerforemangreenhappyhard hathelmetisolatedjobkeylifestylelookingmen at workoccupationorangepersonplanningportraitpositivityprofessionprofessionalprofileprotectiverealreflectiverepairmanscreensmilingteamworkuniformwearwhitewomanworkworkwearyellowyoung