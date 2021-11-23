 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

A woman shouts into megaphone on green screen background facing to the right.

C

By Chiarascura

  • Stock footage ID: 1082804500
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV240.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV23.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.6 MB

Related stock videos

Blonde young woman announcing something using loudspeaker against blue background
4k00:09Blonde young woman announcing something using loudspeaker against blue background
Smiling Young woman screaming in megaphone wearing black dress posing isolated on chroma key background in studio. Blond retro girl screaming in megaphone. Zoom out. Sale content, attention
4k00:08Smiling Young woman screaming in megaphone wearing black dress posing isolated on chroma key background in studio. Blond retro girl screaming in megaphone. Zoom out. Sale content, attention
Silence concept, woman with megaphone. Young blond girl holding banner with silence word and megaphone. Grey isolated background.
4k00:08Silence concept, woman with megaphone. Young blond girl holding banner with silence word and megaphone. Grey isolated background.
A woman shouts into megaphone on green screen background directly at camera.
4k00:15A woman shouts into megaphone on green screen background directly at camera.
Hurry up. Cheerful teenager student girl in pink hoodie scream shout in megaphone loudspeaker announces discounts sale, announcing advertisement. Young woman isolated on blue studio wall background
4k00:23Hurry up. Cheerful teenager student girl in pink hoodie scream shout in megaphone loudspeaker announces discounts sale, announcing advertisement. Young woman isolated on blue studio wall background
Side view of beautiful young retro woman Screaming in megaphone turn around camera and blinking. Happy Girl in denim t-shirt with red lips isolated on pink background studio. People lifestyle concept
4k00:06Side view of beautiful young retro woman Screaming in megaphone turn around camera and blinking. Happy Girl in denim t-shirt with red lips isolated on pink background studio. People lifestyle concept
African american woman using megaphone against blue background
4k00:13African american woman using megaphone against blue background
Positive young woman with dark skin screaming in megaphone. Pretty female in eyeglasses expressing happiness with loud. Isolated over yellow studio background.
4k00:12Positive young woman with dark skin screaming in megaphone. Pretty female in eyeglasses expressing happiness with loud. Isolated over yellow studio background.
Same model in other videos
Diverse people remote learning during quarantine, listen webinar lecture participate group conference call with male leader, coach, mentor speaking during virtual video chat, online training webcast.
4k00:10Diverse people remote learning during quarantine, listen webinar lecture participate group conference call with male leader, coach, mentor speaking during virtual video chat, online training webcast.
Over shoulder closeup view young woman daughter video calling green screen laptop talking with grandparents mom dad in webcam conference chat app on laptop screen on table. Family videocall concept.
4k00:23Over shoulder closeup view young woman daughter video calling green screen laptop talking with grandparents mom dad in webcam conference chat app on laptop screen on table. Family videocall concept.
Online teacher communicating with teen girl school student by webcam conference call. Internet tutor teaching remote learning class. E learning from home concept. Over shoulder close up tablet screen.
4k00:19Online teacher communicating with teen girl school student by webcam conference call. Internet tutor teaching remote learning class. E learning from home concept. Over shoulder close up tablet screen.
Happy young hip man having a video chat, as seen from the point of view of a computer screen. In an appartment dining room.
4k00:51Happy young hip man having a video chat, as seen from the point of view of a computer screen. In an appartment dining room.
Woman follows workout fitness dance lesson online at home. Exercise watching personal trainer livestreaming on tv social media web channel.
4k00:07Woman follows workout fitness dance lesson online at home. Exercise watching personal trainer livestreaming on tv social media web channel.
Woman engaged in a video conference with her doctor via telehealth or telemed on a wireless mobile device tablet pc. Woman doctor giving health recommendations.
4k00:09Woman engaged in a video conference with her doctor via telehealth or telemed on a wireless mobile device tablet pc. Woman doctor giving health recommendations.
Family cross country skiing in a snow covered forest with a teen boy in front in slow motion.
4k00:09Family cross country skiing in a snow covered forest with a teen boy in front in slow motion.
Young hip man smiling plays piano while family watches and laughs. People have fun in living room. Concept home activities togetherness.
4k00:20Young hip man smiling plays piano while family watches and laughs. People have fun in living room. Concept home activities togetherness.

Related video keywords