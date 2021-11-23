0
Stock video
A smiling woman holds a green screen chroma key blank sign and points to the sign on green screen background.
C
By Chiarascura
- Stock footage ID: 1082804497
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|86.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|9.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12animation. Blank speech bubble with space for writting text, on white background. can be used for social networks, cartoon or comics. Imagination, idea, startup concept.
hd00:13Portrait Of Smiling Young Couple Holding Placard At Home. Happy girl and smiling guy looking at camera with blank sign. Happy couple sitting on couch an holding a white placard.
4k00:12animation. Blank white speech bubble with space for writting text, on black background. Imagination, idea and startup concept. cartoon and comics
Same model in other videos
4k00:10Diverse people remote learning during quarantine, listen webinar lecture participate group conference call with male leader, coach, mentor speaking during virtual video chat, online training webcast.
4k00:23Over shoulder closeup view young woman daughter video calling green screen laptop talking with grandparents mom dad in webcam conference chat app on laptop screen on table. Family videocall concept.
4k00:19Online teacher communicating with teen girl school student by webcam conference call. Internet tutor teaching remote learning class. E learning from home concept. Over shoulder close up tablet screen.
4k00:51Happy young hip man having a video chat, as seen from the point of view of a computer screen. In an appartment dining room.
4k00:07Woman follows workout fitness dance lesson online at home. Exercise watching personal trainer livestreaming on tv social media web channel.
4k00:09Woman engaged in a video conference with her doctor via telehealth or telemed on a wireless mobile device tablet pc. Woman doctor giving health recommendations.
4k00:09Family cross country skiing in a snow covered forest with a teen boy in front in slow motion.
Related video keywords
actionactivistamericaangerbackgroundbannerblankboardcapitolchroma keycivildemonstrationemptyexteriorfightfreedomgovernmentgreen screenhandholdholdingisolatedjusticeliberalmanmarchmessageoutsidepicketpolicepoliticpoliticalposterpresentationprotestrallyrebellionresistancerevoltrightrightssignsignssmilingsocialsocial issuestrikeunionuswoman