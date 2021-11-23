0
Stock video
Newport Beach Harbor, with sailboats on a calm day.
A
- Stock footage ID: 1082804479
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|568.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|30.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:19Aerial sunset shot with a drone over Newport Beach harbor with Linda Isle island, Pacific Coast Highway or PCH and Fashion Island in the background with pink skies.
4k00:15Early morning time lapse from a luxury home living room through balcony doors of a stunning yellow and gold sunrise with clouds overhead overlooking a canyon, coastal homes and mountains.
4k00:10Aerial timelapse in motion (hyperlapse) from a drone of Fashion Island shopping center skyline in Newport Beach, California with office buildings, traffic, mountains and clouds overhead.
4k00:27Aerial view of Newport Beach Harbor with Lido Island front and center. Fly over of Lido Island in the Harbor of Newport Beach, California, USA
4k00:27Aerial view of wedding reception ceremony setup with big white tents and people enjoying a drink before ceremony start. Castle Hill Inn, Newport, Rhode Island, USA. 05/13/2019
4k00:24Aerial view over Newport Beach, Orange County California luxury real estate and neighborhood showing American wealth.