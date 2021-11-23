0
Stock video
Closeup shot of rainbow formed in front of Jogini waterfall at Manali in Himachal Pradesh, India
s
By shiv.mer
- Stock footage ID: 1082804458
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|33.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.5 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:08Closeup shot of rainbow formed in front of Jogini waterfall at Manali in Himachal Pradesh, India
hd00:06Closeup shot of rainbow formed in front of Jogini waterfall at Manali in Himachal Pradesh, India
hd00:07Closeup shot of rainbow formed in front of Jogini waterfall at Manali in Himachal Pradesh, India
hd00:06Closeup shot of rainbow formed in front of Jogini waterfall at Manali in Himachal Pradesh, India
Related video keywords
adventurebackgroundbeautifulbeautydisperseecologyenvironmentfallflowingglowhillhimachalhimachal pradeshhimalayaincredibleindiajoginijogini waterfalllandscapelightmanalimanali indiamountainnaturalnaturepradeshrainbowrainbow waterfallrapidrockrockysceneryscenicsnowspraystonestreamtourismtouristtraveltrektrekkingtripvalleyvashishtwaterwaterfallwaterfallswildernesswinter