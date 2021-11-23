0
Stock video
Footprints on the beach sand. Suddenly the water arrives and destroys the footprints.
s
By s.varez
- Stock footage ID: 1082804377
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|19 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:20Aerial view of a walkway on the beach at sunset. Video Shot in Sabaudia, a beautiful wild beach on the west coast of central Italy.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
backgroundbeachbeautifulcoastcoastlinedaylightdistancedunesfootfootprintfootprintsfootstepsfreedomhappinesshealthholidayjourneylandscapelifelightmarkmeditatemeditatingnatureoceanoutdoorrelaxrelaxationsandsandsseaseasidestepsummersunsunlightsunnysunrisesunsettourismtraveltropicalvacationvidaviewwalkwaterwavewealthyoga