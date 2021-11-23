0
Stock video
Stag beetle moves on the ground in the forest Macro Closeup
A
- Stock footage ID: 1082804242
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|186.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|46.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|9.1 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:07A cute squirrel chooses a nut.The squirrel is sniffing nuts. Animal, wild, cute, rodent, nature, forest, nut, stump, macro, blurred background, choice, funny, curiosity.
4k00:23Red fox, Vulpes vulpes, isolated wide shots of fox moving, searching on grass with tree and pond background during a sunny day in summer.
hd00:18Endangered American Crocodile (Crocodylus acutus) swims dangerously close to moving boat and then disappears under water in Costa Rica. One of the larger species of crocodiles (males can reach 6.1 m).