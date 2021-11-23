 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Red power button on the coffee maker, turn on and off

V

By Vasilchenko Nikita

  • Stock footage ID: 1082804197
Video clip length: 00:28FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV310.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV24 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.8 MB

Related stock videos

EVENING CLOUDS FAST MOVING AWAY, ROLLING DARK SUNSET SKY, Red purple orange blue pink cloudscape time lapse background. FULL HD.
hd00:16EVENING CLOUDS FAST MOVING AWAY, ROLLING DARK SUNSET SKY, Red purple orange blue pink cloudscape time lapse background. FULL HD.
dawn breaking over rock arches
hd00:16dawn breaking over rock arches
Realistic explosion and blasts with alpha channel. VFX element.
hd00:12Realistic explosion and blasts with alpha channel. VFX element.
Time lapse of blooming Red Flower. Beautiful Dalia opening up. Timelapse of growing blossom big flower on green leaves background. Top view.
hd00:15Time lapse of blooming Red Flower. Beautiful Dalia opening up. Timelapse of growing blossom big flower on green leaves background. Top view.
Movement on the antelope canyon with wavy and smooth sandstone walls of red color, amazing rock formations, beautiful place
4k00:19Movement on the antelope canyon with wavy and smooth sandstone walls of red color, amazing rock formations, beautiful place
Realistic Dry Ice Smoke Clouds Fog Overlay for different projects and etc… 4K 150fps RED EPIC DRAGON slow motion You can work with the masks in After Effects and get beautiful results!!!
4k00:50Realistic Dry Ice Smoke Clouds Fog Overlay for different projects and etc… 4K 150fps RED EPIC DRAGON slow motion You can work with the masks in After Effects and get beautiful results!!!
Sea surface from underwater at sunset in slow-motion. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K, crop, rotate and zoom easily. H264 codec High bit rate.
4k00:16Sea surface from underwater at sunset in slow-motion. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K, crop, rotate and zoom easily. H264 codec High bit rate.
Kegon Waterfall in autumn trees colorful waterfall from lake Chuzenji in Nikko national park, Beautiful in autumn leaves (koyo) season at Tochigi ,Japan
4k00:34Kegon Waterfall in autumn trees colorful waterfall from lake Chuzenji in Nikko national park, Beautiful in autumn leaves (koyo) season at Tochigi ,Japan

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

rotating the leaves and stems hamedoreya in the light of the neon lights of blue and red color
4k00:15rotating the leaves and stems hamedoreya in the light of the neon lights of blue and red color
Horseshoe Bend in Colorado River, Utah
4k00:12 Horseshoe Bend in Colorado River, Utah
SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP: Dangerous active volcano in Sicily erupting and exploding at night. Volcanic crater in Vanuatu powerfully blasting pieces of molten magma high in the air. Glowing lava flying.
4k00:25SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP: Dangerous active volcano in Sicily erupting and exploding at night. Volcanic crater in Vanuatu powerfully blasting pieces of molten magma high in the air. Glowing lava flying.
AERIAL: Spectacular view from an aeroplane of the clouds and Great Victoria Desert. Flying over the vast Karlamilyi National Park in the rugged Australian outback. Scenic drone shot of Gibson Desert.
4k00:29AERIAL: Spectacular view from an aeroplane of the clouds and Great Victoria Desert. Flying over the vast Karlamilyi National Park in the rugged Australian outback. Scenic drone shot of Gibson Desert.

Related video keywords