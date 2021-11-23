 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Green tea in a glass and a kettle on the table

V

By Vasilchenko Nikita

  • Stock footage ID: 1082804179
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV60.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV8.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.7 MB

Related stock videos

Cup of tea on the window sill. Tea leaves at the bottom of the cup. Tea time.
4k00:20Cup of tea on the window sill. Tea leaves at the bottom of the cup. Tea time.
Green tea. Pouring tea into a glass cup. Slow motion 240 fps. High speed camera shot. Full HD 1080p
hd00:30Green tea. Pouring tea into a glass cup. Slow motion 240 fps. High speed camera shot. Full HD 1080p
delicious green tea in beautiful glass bowl on table
hd00:06delicious green tea in beautiful glass bowl on table
a glass with lemon, mint and ice cubes
hd00:15a glass with lemon, mint and ice cubes
Pouring green tea from tea pot into white porcelain glass. Mint leaves and brown sugar as details of composition.
hd00:16Pouring green tea from tea pot into white porcelain glass. Mint leaves and brown sugar as details of composition.
Two cups tea on the table with rays of sun
hd00:08Two cups tea on the table with rays of sun
Green tea. Pouring tea into a glass cup. Slow motion 240 fps. High speed camera shot. Full HD 1080p.
hd00:22Green tea. Pouring tea into a glass cup. Slow motion 240 fps. High speed camera shot. Full HD 1080p.
Tea on the window sill. Tea time.
hd00:21Tea on the window sill. Tea time.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

From above view of glass cup of green tea with leaves of mint and slice of lemon placed on saucer on wooden background
4k00:30From above view of glass cup of green tea with leaves of mint and slice of lemon placed on saucer on wooden background

Related video keywords