0
Stock video
An automated growbox. LED grow light technology to boost crop production with controlling the light and dark cycle. Lighting and heating system with new lamps. Uses electricity will generate heat.
V
By Viktor Lom
- Stock footage ID: 1082804089
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|589 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|10.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:09Distribution of the light signal. Growing bunch of optical fibers. Used for high speed internet connection. 4k 3d render technology.
hd00:12Beautiful abstract seamless loop led club Disco spectrum music lights futuristic concert spot bulb laser show, blank space, led disco ball Fractal color kaleidoscopic background glowing neon triangles
hd00:12Beautiful abstract seamless loop led club Disco spectrum music lights futuristic concert spot bulb laser show, blank space, led disco ball Fractal color kaleidoscopic background glowing neon triangles
hd00:12Beautiful abstract seamless loop led club Disco spectrum music lights futuristic concert spot bulb laser show, blank space, led disco ball Fractal color kaleidoscopic background glowing neon triangles
4k00:12colorful abstract background Equalizer disco neon animated led stage concert Floodlight Lights Flashing Wall Blinking Lights Flash Club Disco Particle
4k00:12Growing bunch of optical fibers. Distribution of the light signal. Used for high speed internet connection. 4k Ultra HD technology 3d render.
4k00:12Growing bunch of optical fibers. Distribution of the light signal. Used for high speed internet connection. 4k Ultra HD technology 3d render.
Related video keywords
abstractboxbrightbrightlybulbcultivatecultivationdesigneconomicalefficiencyelectricelectricityelectronicenergyenvironmentenvironmentalequipmentfarmfarmingglowglowinggrowgrowboxgrowingheatinghorticulturehotilluminatedilluminationindoorindustryinnovationinventionlampledlightlightingmodernnewnobodypowerprogressredsaveshinesolutionsystemtechnologytemperaturewarm