 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Aerial around the old town of the city Interlaken in Switzerland on an afternoon in summer.

G

By GDMproductions

  • Stock footage ID: 1082803846
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4185.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV84 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV16.6 MB

Related stock videos

Aerial drone video of iconic little Venice and church of Paraportiani in hora of Mykonos island, Cyclades, Greece
4k00:22Aerial drone video of iconic little Venice and church of Paraportiani in hora of Mykonos island, Cyclades, Greece
Paris, France. Close-up shot of the Eiffel tower on a drone from a height. Shooting date may 16, 2020. Eiffel tower from a height.
4k00:59Paris, France. Close-up shot of the Eiffel tower on a drone from a height. Shooting date may 16, 2020. Eiffel tower from a height.
Aerial top view of old historical cityscape. Drone flying over beautiful river, surrounded by amazing old houses and green trees in Petite France. Church on the background. Strasbourg, France
4k00:24Aerial top view of old historical cityscape. Drone flying over beautiful river, surrounded by amazing old houses and green trees in Petite France. Church on the background. Strasbourg, France
Aerial view of Palacio Real or Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain
4k00:12Aerial view of Palacio Real or Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain
An aerial shot of the busy street at Connaught Place in New Delhi, India
4k00:50An aerial shot of the busy street at Connaught Place in New Delhi, India
Aerial bird view footage Pont du Gard is ancient Roman aqueduct that crosses Gardon River near towns of Remoulins Avignon and Nimes in southern France it is on UNESCO's list of World Heritage Sites 4k
4k00:16Aerial bird view footage Pont du Gard is ancient Roman aqueduct that crosses Gardon River near towns of Remoulins Avignon and Nimes in southern France it is on UNESCO's list of World Heritage Sites 4k
Aerial: Flight over a mediaeval town of Fine Towers, San Gimignano, Tuscany, Italy
hd00:22Aerial: Flight over a mediaeval town of Fine Towers, San Gimignano, Tuscany, Italy
Aerial Drone Over Town Madrid Parque del Retiro Calle de Alcalá Torre Cepsa San Manuel y San Benito Church Spain 4k
4k00:16Aerial Drone Over Town Madrid Parque del Retiro Calle de Alcalá Torre Cepsa San Manuel y San Benito Church Spain 4k

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

AERIAL: Slow flight trough Empty Central Berlin Neighbourhood Street with Cathedrals and view on Alexanderplatz TV Tower during Corona Virus COVID19 on Overcast Cloudy Day
4k00:14AERIAL: Slow flight trough Empty Central Berlin Neighbourhood Street with Cathedrals and view on Alexanderplatz TV Tower during Corona Virus COVID19 on Overcast Cloudy Day
Oregon circa-2018. Aerial view of Bend, Oregon at dawn. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.
4k00:30Oregon circa-2018. Aerial view of Bend, Oregon at dawn. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.
FLINT, MICHIGAN - CIRCA 2020s - Good drone aerial of downtown Flint, Michigan with old buildings and empty lots, suggesting economic downturn.
4k00:31FLINT, MICHIGAN - CIRCA 2020s - Good drone aerial of downtown Flint, Michigan with old buildings and empty lots, suggesting economic downturn.
Flying above Key West old town main street, aerial view
4k00:16Flying above Key West old town main street, aerial view

Related video keywords