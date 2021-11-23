0
Stock video
Aerial around the old town of the city Bern in Switzerland on a sunny day in summer.
G
- Stock footage ID: 1082803840
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|213.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|65.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|12.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Guanajuato City, Mexico, time lapse view of cityscape including historical landmark Basilica of Our Lady of Guanajuato during daytime.
4k00:38Vienna, Austria. St. Stephen's Cathedral (Germany: Stephansdom). Catholic Cathedral - the national symbol of Austria, Aerial View
4k00:43Strasbourg, France. The historical part of the city, Strasbourg Cathedral, Aerial View, Point of interest