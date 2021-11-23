 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Aerial view of the city Rapperswil-Jona in Switzerland on a sunny afternoon.

G

By GDMproductions

  • Stock footage ID: 1082803837
Video clip length: 00:27FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4256.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV67.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV13.3 MB

Related stock videos

summer day geneva city famous lakeside fountain traffic street aerial panorama 4k switzerland
4k00:22summer day geneva city famous lakeside fountain traffic street aerial panorama 4k switzerland
The Chillon castle in Montreux Switzerland
hd00:24The Chillon castle in Montreux Switzerland
Amazing aerial view over the city of Zurich in Switzerland - drone footage
4k00:12Amazing aerial view over the city of Zurich in Switzerland - drone footage
Aerial view over the city of Bern - the capital city of Switzerland - the historic district from above
4k00:14Aerial view over the city of Bern - the capital city of Switzerland - the historic district from above
4K Timelapse of Geneva water fountain from the Saint-Pierre cathedral - Switzerland
4k00:134K Timelapse of Geneva water fountain from the Saint-Pierre cathedral - Switzerland
View to Spreuer bridge, Pilatus mountain, Swiss Alps and old city center of Luzern, Switzerland
hd00:32View to Spreuer bridge, Pilatus mountain, Swiss Alps and old city center of Luzern, Switzerland
Aerial view over the city of Bern - the capital city of Switzerland - the historic district from above
4k00:17Aerial view over the city of Bern - the capital city of Switzerland - the historic district from above
4K Aerial footage of Geneva city water fountain in Switzerland -UHD
4k00:104K Aerial footage of Geneva city water fountain in Switzerland -UHD

Related video keywords