 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Aerial view of the lake walensee in Switzerland on a sunny day in summer.

G

By GDMproductions

  • Stock footage ID: 1082803810
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4268.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV58.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV11.5 MB

Related stock videos

Matterhorn peak reflected in Stellisee Lake in Zermatt, Switzerland.
4k00:18Matterhorn peak reflected in Stellisee Lake in Zermatt, Switzerland.
Drone aerial footage of reservoir lake and arch dam for renewable energy power plant in Switzerland Alps, top down view. 4K video
4k00:11Drone aerial footage of reservoir lake and arch dam for renewable energy power plant in Switzerland Alps, top down view. 4K video
summer day geneva city famous lakeside fountain traffic street aerial panorama 4k switzerland
4k00:22summer day geneva city famous lakeside fountain traffic street aerial panorama 4k switzerland
Castel Toblino Italy and lake aerial view. Flying above beautiful green lake towards Italian alps. 4k drone footage of majestic lake and forest in summer.
4k00:17Castel Toblino Italy and lake aerial view. Flying above beautiful green lake towards Italian alps. 4k drone footage of majestic lake and forest in summer.
4K Timelapse of Geneva water fountain from the Saint-Pierre cathedral - Switzerland
4k00:134K Timelapse of Geneva water fountain from the Saint-Pierre cathedral - Switzerland
View to Spreuer bridge, Pilatus mountain, Swiss Alps and old city center of Luzern, Switzerland
hd00:32View to Spreuer bridge, Pilatus mountain, Swiss Alps and old city center of Luzern, Switzerland
Double-Decker Passenger Train Goes Along Lake Geneva Shore. Reflection in Water. Terraced Vineyards of Lavaux and Village. Switzerland. Aerial Low-Level Shot. Drone Flies Sideways
4k00:20Double-Decker Passenger Train Goes Along Lake Geneva Shore. Reflection in Water. Terraced Vineyards of Lavaux and Village. Switzerland. Aerial Low-Level Shot. Drone Flies Sideways
4K Aerial footage of Geneva city water fountain in Switzerland -UHD
4k00:104K Aerial footage of Geneva city water fountain in Switzerland -UHD

Related video keywords