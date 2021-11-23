 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Joyful young Caucasian woman receiving a Christmas present, hugging friend a cheerful smile. While posing on green studio background. Christmas decorations.

I

By IT pictures

  • Stock footage ID: 1082803798
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4175.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV22.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.4 MB

Related stock videos

Man relaxing at home with playful puppy licking his face.
hd00:16Man relaxing at home with playful puppy licking his face.
Multiscreen on smiling multiethnic young people.Joy, carefreeness, happiness
4k00:09Multiscreen on smiling multiethnic young people.Joy, carefreeness, happiness
Cute little baby and his father having swimming lesson in the pool. The father is holding his son in his hands and embracing him. Little boy is happily smiling
hd00:07Cute little baby and his father having swimming lesson in the pool. The father is holding his son in his hands and embracing him. Little boy is happily smiling
Slow motion of happy young lady in headphones dancing and singing in remore control having fun in apartment. People, lifestyle and joy concept.
4k00:17Slow motion of happy young lady in headphones dancing and singing in remore control having fun in apartment. People, lifestyle and joy concept.
Happy family. Teamwork. Dream of becoming a pilot, Silhouette of happy family at sunset in the park. Teamwork, airplane pilot. Children dream. Silhouette of children in the park playing airplane pilot
hd00:09Happy family. Teamwork. Dream of becoming a pilot, Silhouette of happy family at sunset in the park. Teamwork, airplane pilot. Children dream. Silhouette of children in the park playing airplane pilot
best friends hugging celebrating garden party happy young woman enjoying friendship hug at reunion gathering sitting at table having fun sharing weekend together relaxing
4k00:16best friends hugging celebrating garden party happy young woman enjoying friendship hug at reunion gathering sitting at table having fun sharing weekend together relaxing
Happy couple spinning around in new house. Young couple celebrating relocation together. Smiling man and woman having fun at luxury house. Love couple hugging in new apartment
4k00:21Happy couple spinning around in new house. Young couple celebrating relocation together. Smiling man and woman having fun at luxury house. Love couple hugging in new apartment
Happy family african american mixed race kid boy and caucasian mom baby sitter holding hands jumping on bed, young mother having fun laughing playing funny active game with cute child son in bedroom
hd00:10Happy family african american mixed race kid boy and caucasian mom baby sitter holding hands jumping on bed, young mother having fun laughing playing funny active game with cute child son in bedroom

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Happy blond woman is playing with pet dog at home next to a sofa. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:15Happy blond woman is playing with pet dog at home next to a sofa. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Portrait of Young Woman Looking at Camera in Colourful Filter. Happy Smile on Face of Charming Girl. Fashion of Caucasian Lady in Ultra-Violet of Night Club. Iridescent Multi-Colours in Neon Lighting
4k00:16Portrait of Young Woman Looking at Camera in Colourful Filter. Happy Smile on Face of Charming Girl. Fashion of Caucasian Lady in Ultra-Violet of Night Club. Iridescent Multi-Colours in Neon Lighting
Three cheerful young women are walking through a department store in colorful garments. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:13Three cheerful young women are walking through a department store in colorful garments. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
In the Bar/ Restaurant Group of Diverse Young People Eat Slices of Pizza Pie. They Talk, Tell Jokes and Have Fun in This Stylish Establishment.
4k00:11In the Bar/ Restaurant Group of Diverse Young People Eat Slices of Pizza Pie. They Talk, Tell Jokes and Have Fun in This Stylish Establishment.
Same model in other videos
Happy young woman holding many beautiful Christmas gift boxes makes selfie on background of xmas tree at green background. Christmas decoration.
4k00:05Happy young woman holding many beautiful Christmas gift boxes makes selfie on background of xmas tree at green background. Christmas decoration.
A slim woman wearing dress with sequins is dancing. Legs close up.
4k00:05A slim woman wearing dress with sequins is dancing. Legs close up.
A slim woman wearing dress with sequins is dancing. Legs close up.
4k00:06A slim woman wearing dress with sequins is dancing. Legs close up.
Joyful young Caucasian woman receiving present, saying Wow. While posing on green studio background. Christmas decorations.
4k00:06Joyful young Caucasian woman receiving present, saying Wow. While posing on green studio background. Christmas decorations.
Joyful young Caucasian woman receives a gift, saying Yes. Emotions of delight, admiration, joy, happiness. While posing on green studio background. Christmas decorations. Christmas sale concept.
4k00:08Joyful young Caucasian woman receives a gift, saying Yes. Emotions of delight, admiration, joy, happiness. While posing on green studio background. Christmas decorations. Christmas sale concept.
Many gifts. A girl wearing pajama dreams of a present. Christmas sale concept. Shopaholic. While posing on green studio background. Christmas decorations.
4k00:15Many gifts. A girl wearing pajama dreams of a present. Christmas sale concept. Shopaholic. While posing on green studio background. Christmas decorations.
Joyful young Caucasian woman opens gift box during holidays. Emotions of delight, saying Wow. Christmas decorations.
4k00:17Joyful young Caucasian woman opens gift box during holidays. Emotions of delight, saying Wow. Christmas decorations.
Happy Caucasian girls dance, have fun together, laugh. Good news, friendship and luck concept.
4k00:10Happy Caucasian girls dance, have fun together, laugh. Good news, friendship and luck concept.

Related video keywords