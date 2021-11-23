0
Stock video
White turkeys in a dark room of a poultry farm. Poultry and agriculture concept.
M
By Mihail Guta
- Stock footage ID: 1082803792
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|238 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|13.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10White turkeys in the dark room of the poultry farm are chirping, gobble and making sounds. Video with sound.
hd00:22Cute little girl with white hair and dark-haired boy are watching a turkey from the window of a village house
4k00:15White turkeys in the dark room of the poultry farm are chirping, gobble and making sounds. Video with sound.
4k00:07White turkeys in the dark room of the poultry farm are chirping, gobble and making sounds. Video with sound.
Related video keywords
agriculturalagricultureanimalanimalsbarnbarnyardbeakbirdbreedingcoopdarkdirtydomesticdomesticateddustyeco farmingfarmfarm animalfarmingfeathersflockflock of birdsflock of turkeysfoodgobblergroupindoorslivestockmanufacturingmanymeatnoisepetspoultrypoultry farmpoultry raisingproductionredruralstruttingthanksgivingthanksgiving daytom-turkeyturkeyturkey-cockturkeyswhitewhite turkeyswing