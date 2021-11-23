0
Stock video
Dried pike perch Volzhsky, or bersh (lat. Sander volgensis) is a great beer snack. Bersch reaches a length of 45 cm and a weight of 1.2-2.9 kg. Top view, close-up.
N
By Nast Egle
- Stock footage ID: 1082803786
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|44 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|17.1 MB
Related video keywords
appetizerbeer appetizerbreamcatchcaviarclose-upcloseupcuisinedeliciousdried fishdried meatdrinkdryeatingediblefinfish for beerfish marketfishingfishyfoodfresh waterfreshwatergillgourmetgrayheadhealthymealnaturalnutrientnutritionpeeled fishpreparedpreserveribsriversaltsaltedsaltysnacksnack to beerstockfishtailtastyto beertop viewtraditionalvoblavolga