0
Stock video
Fresh wildflowers honey is poured into a small jug. Environmentally friendly and natural product. Close-up.
N
By Nast Egle
- Stock footage ID: 1082803774
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|45.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:16Granola with natural yogurt, fresh raspberries, honey, almond flakes and poppy seeds in a ceramic bowl on a pink wooden table, top view. Healthy eating concept, perfect breakfast or dessert.
4k00:25A single droplet of oil falling into swirl of milky liquid. Shot with high speed camera, phantom flex 4K. Slow Motion.
4k00:13Granola with natural yogurt, fresh blueberries, nuts and honey, delicious breakfast or dessert, top view. Healthy eating concept. Stop motion animation.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:16Composition of a typical genuine breakfast made with yogurt, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, muesli. Concept of: fitness, diet, wellness and breakfasts.
Related video keywords
apiculturebeebeekeepingbowlclose-upcloseupcolorcookingcurativecuredeliciousdessertdripdropeatingflavorflowingfoodfreshfreshnessglassgoldengourmethealthhealthyhealthy eatinghomemadehoneyhoney drippinghoneybeehoneycombhoneyedjarliquidnaturalnectarnourishmentnutritionorangeorganicpouringproductpropolispurestickysweettastytransparentyellow