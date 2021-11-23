0
Stock video
Empty swing swinging in the shade of trees overlooking the sea. Cape Fiolent, Crimea.
s
By sanbeliaev
- Stock footage ID: 1082803768
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|21.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:14Autumn Leaves swinging on a tree in autumnal Park. Fall. Autumn colorful park. Sun flare. Slow Motion Ultra high definition 3840X2160 4K UHD video footage
hd00:08Autumn in full swing. Sun rays emerging though the orange autumn tree branches. Autumn forest early in the morning. Sunbeams illuminating oak tree. High quality shot
hd00:55Beautiful green nature background. Sun shines through blowing on wind green leaves. Summer trees swinging over blue sky. Out of focus video footage.
hd00:19Empty playground after rain. Swing got wet in raindrops. Summer or spring rainy day. No people. No children.