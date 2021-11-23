0
Stock video
close up of Epipremnum aureum,Devil's ivy, Golden pothos, growth on big tree
T
- Stock footage ID: 1082803708
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|7.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:22Aerial cinematic clip: drone flies rising over a wheat field during sunset. Drone flies over a yellow agricultural wheat field. Beautiful summer landscape of a wheat field. Top view of a wheat field.
Related video keywords
backgroundbeautifulbotanicbotanybranchbushclimbingcloseupcreeperdecorationdecorativedevil's ivyenvironmentflorafloralflowerfoliageforestfreshfreshnessgardengoldengolden pothosgreengrowthhangingherbhomehouseplantindoorisolatedivyjungleleafleavesmoney plantnaturalnatureornamentalplantpotpothosroomspringsummertropicalvinewhitewildyellow