0
Stock video
Close-up of orange fruit on wood table. fresh orange from garden
T
- Stock footage ID: 1082803705
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|8.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Big juicy peaches on the tree. Fruits ripen in the sun. Peach hanging on a branch in orchard. Fruit picking season. Peach fruit. Sun light. Healthy food. Organic product.
4k00:13Ripe juicy sweet oranges on a tree in a citrus orchard, selective focus. mandarin, tangerin, oranges. fresh ripe fruits on the tree.
4k00:15Ripe Orange Citrus fruits or tangerines hanging on a tree. Person picking Beautiful Healthy organic juicy oranges in Sunny Orchard. Orange gathering. 4K UHD video 3840X2160 slow motion