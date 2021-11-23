 
Bbq food video of salmon fish steak cooked on grill and served with green couscous garnish for dinner in sea food restaurant

By hurricanehank

  • Stock footage ID: 1082803693
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP495.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV20.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4 MB

