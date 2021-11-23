 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Jolly excited mature woman enjoying cleaning house, she dancing while washing floor. Happy elderly woman enjoying cleaning floors before moving to new apartment. Housework and housekeeping concept

f

By fotoliza

  • Stock footage ID: 1082803657
Video clip length: 00:36FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV227.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV34.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.8 MB

Related stock videos

Mature Woman At Home Mopping Up Water From Leaking Pipe
4k00:18Mature Woman At Home Mopping Up Water From Leaking Pipe
Close Up Of Woman At Home Mopping Up Water From Leaking Pipe
4k00:20Close Up Of Woman At Home Mopping Up Water From Leaking Pipe
Woman working, professional maid cleaning and washing floor with machinery in industrial building. Sequence
hd00:30Woman working, professional maid cleaning and washing floor with machinery in industrial building. Sequence
Mature woman in glasses using trash picker while collecting garbage in bin bag. Group of diverse volunteers in t shirts with recycling symbol cleaning public park. Concept of ecology.
4k00:13Mature woman in glasses using trash picker while collecting garbage in bin bag. Group of diverse volunteers in t shirts with recycling symbol cleaning public park. Concept of ecology.
Woman at work, professional maid cleaning computer keyboard and desk in office. Close-up and details, sequence
hd00:23Woman at work, professional maid cleaning computer keyboard and desk in office. Close-up and details, sequence
Woman at work, professional female cleaner cleaning and wiping window in office with detergent
hd00:15Woman at work, professional female cleaner cleaning and wiping window in office with detergent
Women working, woman at work, professional female cleaner wiping desk in office. Sequence
hd00:20Women working, woman at work, professional female cleaner wiping desk in office. Sequence
Women at work, portrait of happy professional female cleaner smiling in office. Sequence
hd00:26Women at work, portrait of happy professional female cleaner smiling in office. Sequence

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Social distancing and self isolation in quarantine lockdown for Coronavirus Covid19
4k00:11Social distancing and self isolation in quarantine lockdown for Coronavirus Covid19
Same model in other videos
Senior woman and mature daughter stroking two dachshund dogs at home in bedroom while sitting on bed. Old grandmother with family petting pets. Therapy dog at home. Emotional support animal concept.
4k00:23Senior woman and mature daughter stroking two dachshund dogs at home in bedroom while sitting on bed. Old grandmother with family petting pets. Therapy dog at home. Emotional support animal concept.
Mature woman going to yoga class outdoors. Active senior enjoying healthy lifestyle. Senior female holding exercise mat while walking at training session. Positive elderly woman with sports equipment
4k00:08Mature woman going to yoga class outdoors. Active senior enjoying healthy lifestyle. Senior female holding exercise mat while walking at training session. Positive elderly woman with sports equipment
An older woman in grocery store chooses goods while examining in her hands, wearing a medical mask during the coronavirus epidemic, maintains a social distance. The topic is health safety in society.
4k00:30An older woman in grocery store chooses goods while examining in her hands, wearing a medical mask during the coronavirus epidemic, maintains a social distance. The topic is health safety in society.
Senior woman scandinavian walking with tracking sticks in park. Nordic walking active elderly woman working out outdoors and enjoying beautiful sunny day. Active lifestyle and health concept
4k00:13Senior woman scandinavian walking with tracking sticks in park. Nordic walking active elderly woman working out outdoors and enjoying beautiful sunny day. Active lifestyle and health concept
Providing help and support for elderly. Grandmother, patient. Woman helping grandmother climb stairs. Senior woman with home caregiver. Nurse assisting supporting and helping senior woman go on stairs
4k00:06Providing help and support for elderly. Grandmother, patient. Woman helping grandmother climb stairs. Senior woman with home caregiver. Nurse assisting supporting and helping senior woman go on stairs
Senior woman and her middle-aged daughter walk in courtyard of high-rise building. Nurse helps an old pensioner climb on stairs outside. Caregiver helping, assistance and support the elderly people.
4k00:18Senior woman and her middle-aged daughter walk in courtyard of high-rise building. Nurse helps an old pensioner climb on stairs outside. Caregiver helping, assistance and support the elderly people.
Dachshund carried in pet bag. Cute dog in pet carrier bag. Caucasian senior woman holding carry bag with doggy while walking down street. Elderly owner of small animal travel with pet carrier in city
4k00:15Dachshund carried in pet bag. Cute dog in pet carrier bag. Caucasian senior woman holding carry bag with doggy while walking down street. Elderly owner of small animal travel with pet carrier in city
Caregiver doing test checking the senior woman SpO2 and heart rate. A middle aged daughter visits an old mother in nursing home and uses a device for self monitoring of blood oxygen saturation.
4k00:21Caregiver doing test checking the senior woman SpO2 and heart rate. A middle aged daughter visits an old mother in nursing home and uses a device for self monitoring of blood oxygen saturation.

Related video keywords