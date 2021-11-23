0
Stock video
Jolly excited mature woman enjoying cleaning house, she dancing while washing floor. Happy elderly woman enjoying cleaning floors before moving to new apartment. Housework and housekeeping concept
f
By fotoliza
- Stock footage ID: 1082803657
Video clip length: 00:36FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|227.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|34.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.8 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:30Woman working, professional maid cleaning and washing floor with machinery in industrial building. Sequence
4k00:13Mature woman in glasses using trash picker while collecting garbage in bin bag. Group of diverse volunteers in t shirts with recycling symbol cleaning public park. Concept of ecology.
hd00:23Woman at work, professional maid cleaning computer keyboard and desk in office. Close-up and details, sequence
hd00:15Woman at work, professional female cleaner cleaning and wiping window in office with detergent
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
4k00:23Senior woman and mature daughter stroking two dachshund dogs at home in bedroom while sitting on bed. Old grandmother with family petting pets. Therapy dog at home. Emotional support animal concept.
4k00:08Mature woman going to yoga class outdoors. Active senior enjoying healthy lifestyle. Senior female holding exercise mat while walking at training session. Positive elderly woman with sports equipment
4k00:30An older woman in grocery store chooses goods while examining in her hands, wearing a medical mask during the coronavirus epidemic, maintains a social distance. The topic is health safety in society.
4k00:13Senior woman scandinavian walking with tracking sticks in park. Nordic walking active elderly woman working out outdoors and enjoying beautiful sunny day. Active lifestyle and health concept
4k00:06Providing help and support for elderly. Grandmother, patient. Woman helping grandmother climb stairs. Senior woman with home caregiver. Nurse assisting supporting and helping senior woman go on stairs
4k00:18Senior woman and her middle-aged daughter walk in courtyard of high-rise building. Nurse helps an old pensioner climb on stairs outside. Caregiver helping, assistance and support the elderly people.
4k00:15Dachshund carried in pet bag. Cute dog in pet carrier bag. Caucasian senior woman holding carry bag with doggy while walking down street. Elderly owner of small animal travel with pet carrier in city
Related video keywords
adultagedapartmentbeforebucketcaucasianchorecleaningdancedancerdancingdomesticelderlyenjoymentfemalefloorfunhaving funhomehomemakerhousehousecleaninghouseholdhousekeepinghouseworkhumindoorinteriorjobjoylaughinglifestyleliving roommaturemopmovingone personpersonprettyprotective glovessingsingingsmilesongtuneunfurnishedwashwaterwoman