 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Topic of moving to new apartment. An elderly woman unpacks a new polyethylene orthopedic mattress in an empty apartment. A happy middle-aged female opens the packaging of a new mattress in a new home

f

By fotoliza

  • Stock footage ID: 1082803645
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV188.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV30 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.9 MB

Related stock videos

Happy active aged senior couple dancing having fun at home together, funky carefree old mature man and woman holding hands jumping to music enjoy weekend or celebrating anniversary in living room
hd00:15Happy active aged senior couple dancing having fun at home together, funky carefree old mature man and woman holding hands jumping to music enjoy weekend or celebrating anniversary in living room
Happy old senior romantic couple dancing in modern living room, loving elder husband holding middle aged wife hand spinning around having fun at home, aged family grandparents relaxing together
hd00:08Happy old senior romantic couple dancing in modern living room, loving elder husband holding middle aged wife hand spinning around having fun at home, aged family grandparents relaxing together
Senior couple with color swatch choosing painting for new home. Retired husband and wife selecting color for house redecoration. Elderly man and woman doing house improvement
4k00:40Senior couple with color swatch choosing painting for new home. Retired husband and wife selecting color for house redecoration. Elderly man and woman doing house improvement
Active 60s grandma joyful 10s grandkid having fun in kitchen dancing listen rock music pretend be superstar, kid shake head imagine play guitar enjoy carefree weekend with granny. Home hobby concept
4k00:19Active 60s grandma joyful 10s grandkid having fun in kitchen dancing listen rock music pretend be superstar, kid shake head imagine play guitar enjoy carefree weekend with granny. Home hobby concept
Delivery, mail, shipping and people concept - senior man and woman opening parcel box at home, 4K slow motion asian senior open box with smile face. Dolly shot.
4k00:19Delivery, mail, shipping and people concept - senior man and woman opening parcel box at home, 4K slow motion asian senior open box with smile face. Dolly shot.
Elderly woman in VR headset uses move motion controller for video game console. 70 year old woman playing virtual reality game in front of TV screen at home.
4k00:15Elderly woman in VR headset uses move motion controller for video game console. 70 year old woman playing virtual reality game in front of TV screen at home.
Overjoyed happy senior woman stand in modern living room interior alone with arms outstretched enjoy wellbeing in cozy new home, excited old grandma feel motivated in furnished renovated flat concept
4k00:15Overjoyed happy senior woman stand in modern living room interior alone with arms outstretched enjoy wellbeing in cozy new home, excited old grandma feel motivated in furnished renovated flat concept
Close-up of elderly couple's hands holding house door key and walking together on frontyard green lawn towards their new big dream house. Happy senor couple retired and purchased new home
4k00:15Close-up of elderly couple's hands holding house door key and walking together on frontyard green lawn towards their new big dream house. Happy senor couple retired and purchased new home
Same model in other videos
Senior woman and mature daughter stroking two dachshund dogs at home in bedroom while sitting on bed. Old grandmother with family petting pets. Therapy dog at home. Emotional support animal concept.
4k00:23Senior woman and mature daughter stroking two dachshund dogs at home in bedroom while sitting on bed. Old grandmother with family petting pets. Therapy dog at home. Emotional support animal concept.
Mature woman going to yoga class outdoors. Active senior enjoying healthy lifestyle. Senior female holding exercise mat while walking at training session. Positive elderly woman with sports equipment
4k00:08Mature woman going to yoga class outdoors. Active senior enjoying healthy lifestyle. Senior female holding exercise mat while walking at training session. Positive elderly woman with sports equipment
An older woman in grocery store chooses goods while examining in her hands, wearing a medical mask during the coronavirus epidemic, maintains a social distance. The topic is health safety in society.
4k00:30An older woman in grocery store chooses goods while examining in her hands, wearing a medical mask during the coronavirus epidemic, maintains a social distance. The topic is health safety in society.
Senior woman scandinavian walking with tracking sticks in park. Nordic walking active elderly woman working out outdoors and enjoying beautiful sunny day. Active lifestyle and health concept
4k00:13Senior woman scandinavian walking with tracking sticks in park. Nordic walking active elderly woman working out outdoors and enjoying beautiful sunny day. Active lifestyle and health concept
Providing help and support for elderly. Grandmother, patient. Woman helping grandmother climb stairs. Senior woman with home caregiver. Nurse assisting supporting and helping senior woman go on stairs
4k00:06Providing help and support for elderly. Grandmother, patient. Woman helping grandmother climb stairs. Senior woman with home caregiver. Nurse assisting supporting and helping senior woman go on stairs
Senior woman and her middle-aged daughter walk in courtyard of high-rise building. Nurse helps an old pensioner climb on stairs outside. Caregiver helping, assistance and support the elderly people.
4k00:18Senior woman and her middle-aged daughter walk in courtyard of high-rise building. Nurse helps an old pensioner climb on stairs outside. Caregiver helping, assistance and support the elderly people.
Dachshund carried in pet bag. Cute dog in pet carrier bag. Caucasian senior woman holding carry bag with doggy while walking down street. Elderly owner of small animal travel with pet carrier in city
4k00:15Dachshund carried in pet bag. Cute dog in pet carrier bag. Caucasian senior woman holding carry bag with doggy while walking down street. Elderly owner of small animal travel with pet carrier in city
Caregiver doing test checking the senior woman SpO2 and heart rate. A middle aged daughter visits an old mother in nursing home and uses a device for self monitoring of blood oxygen saturation.
4k00:21Caregiver doing test checking the senior woman SpO2 and heart rate. A middle aged daughter visits an old mother in nursing home and uses a device for self monitoring of blood oxygen saturation.

Related video keywords