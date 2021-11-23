 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Hand plug in the usb-c multiport adapter from silver modern laptop

M

By Mumemories

  • Stock footage ID: 1082803531
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV128.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV8.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.8 MB

Related stock videos

Modern convenient multi-port usb charger for devices. Close-up of a female hand plugging multi-colored cables into a power outlet. Macro.
4k00:18Modern convenient multi-port usb charger for devices. Close-up of a female hand plugging multi-colored cables into a power outlet. Macro.
Hand unplug the usb-c multiport adapter from silver modern laptop
4k00:05Hand unplug the usb-c multiport adapter from silver modern laptop
Close-up of a male hand plugging cables into a power outlet. Modern convenient multi-port usb charger for devices.
4k00:23Close-up of a male hand plugging cables into a power outlet. Modern convenient multi-port usb charger for devices.
usb A adapter to usb c interface is plugged into the laptop with the hand, the adapter connects many external storage devices to the computer
4k00:15usb A adapter to usb c interface is plugged into the laptop with the hand, the adapter connects many external storage devices to the computer
Modern convenient multi-port usb charger for devices. Close-up of a female hand plugging multi-colored cables into a power outlet. Macro.
4k00:16Modern convenient multi-port usb charger for devices. Close-up of a female hand plugging multi-colored cables into a power outlet. Macro.
Modern convenient multi-port usb charger for devices. Close-up of a female hand plugging multi-colored cables into a power outlet. Macro.
4k00:14Modern convenient multi-port usb charger for devices. Close-up of a female hand plugging multi-colored cables into a power outlet. Macro.
Close-up of men's hands connecting a power cord for a smartphone to a modern extension cable with USB connectors
4k00:27Close-up of men's hands connecting a power cord for a smartphone to a modern extension cable with USB connectors
Close-up of a man's hands connecting a white power supply to a modern mains filter.
4k00:36Close-up of a man's hands connecting a white power supply to a modern mains filter.

Related video keywords