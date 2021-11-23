0
Stock video
Aerial drone shot of Bungalow in the valley on riverside in tropical rainforest at national park
M
By Mumemories
- Stock footage ID: 1082803513
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|607.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|40.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Aerial shot Serbia. Drone video in which a small house stands on a rock in the middle of the river where you can see the rocks, water, forest and trees, and the landscape. On a background of beautiful
4k00:19Drone video in which a small house stands on a rock in the middle of the river where you can see the rocks, water, forest and trees, and the landscape, beautiful mountains. Aerial shot Serbia.
4k00:19An aerial drone shot approaching a beautiful Australian colonial bungalow style brick house with red roof, green, leafy acreage garden, revealing a view overlooking a valley with cows at sunset.
4k00:19An aerial drone shot at sunset of a beautiful Australian colonial bungalow style brick house with red verandah and roof. A large, green, leafy garden with gravel driveway overlooks a valley and river.
4k00:18Aerial drone shot orbiting around a beautiful Australian colonial bungalow style brick house with red verandah and roof set amongst a large, leafy garden with green grass lawns & gravel driveway. 4K
4k00:22Aerial Ascending Beautiful Shot Of Residential Houses On Hill, Drone Ascending Over Green Landscape - Apennine Mountains, Italy
4k00:25Aerial shot Serbia. Drone video in which a small house stands on a rock in the middle of the river where you can see the rocks, water, forest and trees, and the landscape, beautiful mountains.
Related video keywords
aboveaerial viewarchitecturebeautifulbuildingbungalowcabinchiang maicottagecountrysidedroneenvironmentflowingforestgetawaygreenhillholidayhotelhousehutislandlandscapemountainnational parknatureoutdoorparadiserainforestrapidsrelaxationresortriverroofruralrusticscenicsummerthailandthatchedtourismtraveltreetropicalvacationvalleyvillagewaterwood