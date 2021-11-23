0
Stock video
Colorful Koi fish swimming in surface of pond
M
By Mumemories
- Stock footage ID: 1082803510
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|730.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|57.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|11.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Fancy carp fish or Koi fish in the pond. The aquatic animals in Onsen hot springs at natural park.
4k00:13Feeding fish concept. Organic Tilapia fish floating and swimming find food in pond. Fish farming and when the big will be sold to customers. Close up hand holding pelleted food to feeding in pond