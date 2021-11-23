0
Stock video
Wooden long-tail boat sailing on blue sea to the island
M
By Mumemories
- Stock footage ID: 1082803507
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|310 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|17.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.5 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:20Thai traditional wooden boat with ribbon decoration at ocean shore under blue sky.Thailand tropical beach landscape, Krabi province
hd00:26Long tail Boat promenade version used by tourist visiting Phi Phi Island, Andaman Sea, Thailand, Asia
hd00:15KRABI, THAILAND - Feb 25, 2015: Thai traditional wooden boat with ribbon decoration at ocean shore under blue sky.Thailand tropical beach landscape, Krabi province
4k00:14Aerial view or top view of long-tailed boat is float on the emerald sea. Calm andaman sea at Koh Lipe, Satun, Thailand. Zoom in and tracking motion.
4k00:27Aerial view of long-tailed boat is sail on the emerald sea. Water traffic with calm andaman sea at Koh Lipe, Satun, Thailand. Camera tilt up.
4k00:36Krabi province, Thailand - January 11, 2019: View from a boat that sails on the Pak Nam river to a village on the water near Krabi town in Thailand
hd00:08Amazing Birds Eye View on Sailing Wooden Boats at Cheow Lan Lake. Surat Thani Province, Thailand. Aerial HD.
Related video keywords
activityandamanasiaasianbaybeachbeautifulblueboatcoastdivingexoticfishingfreedomfrontholidayislandjourneykohlandscapeleisurelipelong-tailnaturenauticaloceanoutdoorparadiserelaxrelaxationsailseaskysummerthailandtourtourismtransporttransportationtraveltriptropicalturquoisevacationvesselviewwaterwooden