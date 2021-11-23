 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Electric engineer wearing helmet safety vest working with tablet near high voltage lines power station holographic energy animation during sunset shot in 4k super slow motion

A

By Artshake Media

  • Stock footage ID: 1082803432
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV859.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV34.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.9 MB

Related stock videos

Professional Heavy Industry Engineer/Worker Wearing Safety Uniform and Hard Hat Uses Tablet Computer. Smiling African American Industrial Specialist Walking in a Metal Construction Manufacture.
4k00:13Professional Heavy Industry Engineer/Worker Wearing Safety Uniform and Hard Hat Uses Tablet Computer. Smiling African American Industrial Specialist Walking in a Metal Construction Manufacture.
slow motion backside view employee controls manufacturing process walking along plant territory and adjusts helmet
hd00:54slow motion backside view employee controls manufacturing process walking along plant territory and adjusts helmet
Male Civil Engineer and Young Female Building Architect Use a Tablet Computer on a City Construction Site. They Talk About the Future of Real Estate Development and Planning. Wearing Safety Hard Hats.
4k00:10Male Civil Engineer and Young Female Building Architect Use a Tablet Computer on a City Construction Site. They Talk About the Future of Real Estate Development and Planning. Wearing Safety Hard Hats.
electrical silhouette worker engineer a working with digital tablet, power near tower with electricity. energy business technology industry concept. electrical engineer studying reading on tablet
4k00:25electrical silhouette worker engineer a working with digital tablet, power near tower with electricity. energy business technology industry concept. electrical engineer studying reading on tablet
Engineer and foreman using laptop computer check Container loading real time monitoring system from cargo freight ship for import export. Logistic, Transportation concept.
4k00:10Engineer and foreman using laptop computer check Container loading real time monitoring system from cargo freight ship for import export. Logistic, Transportation concept.
Two Heavy Industry Engineers in Hard Hats Walk in Steel Metal Manufacturing Factory and Have a Discussion. Black African American Industrial Specialist Talk to Female Technician in Manufacture.
4k00:16Two Heavy Industry Engineers in Hard Hats Walk in Steel Metal Manufacturing Factory and Have a Discussion. Black African American Industrial Specialist Talk to Female Technician in Manufacture.
Factory Man at the Modern Rail Car Train Manufacture Welding the Huge Metal Structure Welder in Protective Mask Sparks Flash Light Comes From the Hose
hd00:16Factory Man at the Modern Rail Car Train Manufacture Welding the Huge Metal Structure Welder in Protective Mask Sparks Flash Light Comes From the Hose
Male Civil Engineer and Young Female Building Architect Use a Tablet Computer on a City Construction Site. They Talk About the Future of Real Estate Development and Planning. Wearing Safety Hard Hats.
4k00:09Male Civil Engineer and Young Female Building Architect Use a Tablet Computer on a City Construction Site. They Talk About the Future of Real Estate Development and Planning. Wearing Safety Hard Hats.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Follow footage of factory worker in a hard hat that is walking through industrial facilities. Shot on RED Cinema Camera.
4k00:18Follow footage of factory worker in a hard hat that is walking through industrial facilities. Shot on RED Cinema Camera.
Factory worker in blue uniform is putting his hard hat and goggles on while walking. Shot on RED Cinema Camera.
4k00:18Factory worker in blue uniform is putting his hard hat and goggles on while walking. Shot on RED Cinema Camera.
Factory worker in a hard hat is moving a metal detail with a remote crane. Shot on RED Cinema Camera.
4k00:16Factory worker in a hard hat is moving a metal detail with a remote crane. Shot on RED Cinema Camera.
Factory worker in a hard hat is using a laptop computer with an engineering software. Shot on RED Cinema Camera.
4k00:13Factory worker in a hard hat is using a laptop computer with an engineering software. Shot on RED Cinema Camera.
Same model in other videos
Hemp farmer walking through cannabis field at sunset shot in 4k super slow motion
4k00:27Hemp farmer walking through cannabis field at sunset shot in 4k super slow motion
Electric engineer wearing helmet safety vest working with tablet near high voltage lines power station holographic energy animation during sunset shot in 4k super slow motion
4k00:24Electric engineer wearing helmet safety vest working with tablet near high voltage lines power station holographic energy animation during sunset shot in 4k super slow motion
Electric engineer wearing helmet safety vest working with tablet near high voltage lines power station holographic energy animation during sunset shot in 4k super slow motion
4k00:20Electric engineer wearing helmet safety vest working with tablet near high voltage lines power station holographic energy animation during sunset shot in 4k super slow motion
Drone shot of farmer inspecting hemp field at sunset shot in 4k super slow motion
4k00:24Drone shot of farmer inspecting hemp field at sunset shot in 4k super slow motion
Electric engineer inspecting windmill turbine with tablet shot in 4k super slow motion
4k00:35Electric engineer inspecting windmill turbine with tablet shot in 4k super slow motion
Electric engineer walking towards windmill turbine on phone shot in 4k super slow motion
4k00:24Electric engineer walking towards windmill turbine on phone shot in 4k super slow motion
Close up of hemp farmer inspecting cannabis field shot in 4k super slow motion
4k00:20Close up of hemp farmer inspecting cannabis field shot in 4k super slow motion
Electric engineer inspecting windmill turbine with tablet shot in 4k super slow motion
4k00:28Electric engineer inspecting windmill turbine with tablet shot in 4k super slow motion

Related video keywords