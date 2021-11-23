0
Stock video
Old rusty ship wreck at Agulhas, South Africa, with birds perched on top, shoreline rocks, ocean waves and skyline, slow motion
A
By ANWILL
- Stock footage ID: 1082803375
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.4 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|33.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:14Drone aerial top down zoom shot of an overgrown shipwreck in the waters of the blackwater estuary near Maldon village in Essex, England
4k00:15overgrown shipwreck seen from above at the blackwater estuary by the tourist village of Maldon in Essex, England. drone aerial birds eye view shot
4k00:08Static drone aerial top down shot of an overgrown shipwreck in the waters of the blackwater estuary near Maldon village in Essex, England. white bird flying up on the boat
4k00:11Basseterre / St Kitts & Nevis - December 2019: Typical local colorful wooden houses in one of the neighborhoods
hd00:21GREECE, LEFKADA, JULY 09, 2014: Gate in a ancient Moorish city placed on the Mediterranean coast. Historical Monument. Old Moorish castle.
Related video keywords
abandonedafricaagulhasatlanticbeachblueboatcapecape agulhascoastcoastlinedangerhistoricl'agulhaslandscapemarinemaritimenaturenauticalnavigationoceanoceansoldrocksrustrustysafetysailingseashipshipsshipwreckshipwrecksshoreskyslow motionsouthsouth africasouthernsouthernmost pointstruisbaaitourismtransportationtraveltravellingvesselwaterwaveswestern cape provincewreck