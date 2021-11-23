 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Small wave surfing in Azores

J

By JMCB

  • Stock footage ID: 1082803315
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4118.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV25.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.1 MB

Related stock videos

SLOW MOTION: Cheerful extreme pro surfer surfing big tube barrel wave Teahupoo in crystal clear Pacific ocean in sunny Tahiti island
hd00:18SLOW MOTION: Cheerful extreme pro surfer surfing big tube barrel wave Teahupoo in crystal clear Pacific ocean in sunny Tahiti island
Surfer rides giant blue ocean wave. Shot on RED in 4k. Big wave surfing. Slow motion
4k00:33Surfer rides giant blue ocean wave. Shot on RED in 4k. Big wave surfing. Slow motion
POV Surfing View Of Empty Ocean Wave Crashing
hd00:22POV Surfing View Of Empty Ocean Wave Crashing
Under water view of blue ocean wave from behind. Barreling wave with sunlight and bubbles
4k00:10Under water view of blue ocean wave from behind. Barreling wave with sunlight and bubbles
POV Man Surfing Ocean Wave, Extreme Sport HD Slow Motion. Surfer on Blue Ocean Wave Getting Barreled
hd00:12POV Man Surfing Ocean Wave, Extreme Sport HD Slow Motion. Surfer on Blue Ocean Wave Getting Barreled
Small wave breaking on camera shot in slow-motion from underwater. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K, crop, rotate and zoom easily. H264 codec High bit rate.
4k00:10Small wave breaking on camera shot in slow-motion from underwater. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K, crop, rotate and zoom easily. H264 codec High bit rate.
POV, LENS FLARE: Sitting in line up on a vintage longboard, observing the golden sunset during a fun surfing trip in the Caribbean. Surfer sits on surfboard and waits for waves on a sunny evening.
4k00:22POV, LENS FLARE: Sitting in line up on a vintage longboard, observing the golden sunset during a fun surfing trip in the Caribbean. Surfer sits on surfboard and waits for waves on a sunny evening.
Surfer riding beautiful blue ocean wave at sunset. Shot on RED in 4k Slow Motion.
4k00:15Surfer riding beautiful blue ocean wave at sunset. Shot on RED in 4k Slow Motion.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Underwater shot of surfer's silhouette riding in the barrel of a huge blue ocean wave in slow motion
4k00:09Underwater shot of surfer's silhouette riding in the barrel of a huge blue ocean wave in slow motion
Beautiful aerial shot of two female surfers standing at the edge of cliff / rock and watching waves at sunset. Use for fitness/lifestyle advertising / commercial.
4k00:17Beautiful aerial shot of two female surfers standing at the edge of cliff / rock and watching waves at sunset. Use for fitness/lifestyle advertising / commercial.
Amazing underwater shot of a blue barreling wave with the silhouette of a surfer in the barrel riding in slow motion
4k00:12Amazing underwater shot of a blue barreling wave with the silhouette of a surfer in the barrel riding in slow motion
SLOW MOTION: Awesome surfer carves a large breaking ocean wave on a warm sunny afternoon in the summer. Cool extreme rider surfs huge turquoise crashing wave near popular surf spot in Fiji Islands.
4k00:17SLOW MOTION: Awesome surfer carves a large breaking ocean wave on a warm sunny afternoon in the summer. Cool extreme rider surfs huge turquoise crashing wave near popular surf spot in Fiji Islands.

Related video keywords