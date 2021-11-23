0
Stock video
Panoramic Lagoon View in Azores, Sete Cidades.
J
By JMCB
- Stock footage ID: 1082803279
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|289.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|36.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:07Group of cyclists team ride down gravel mountain road in national park or forest. Friends on bikes ride together have fun outdoors. Aerial drone shot of cyclists ride beautiful epic setting landscape
hd00:25Yacht sailing on opened sea. Sailing boat. Yacht from drone. Yachting video. Yacht from above. Sailboat from drone. Sailing video. Yachting at windy day. Yacht. Sailboat.
4k00:19Dream trip to green island. Outdoor adventure travel to beautiful Hawaii beach. Cinematic wild nature aerial 4K. Slow motion waves of transparent green sea waters. Untouched nature on sunny summer day
4k00:18Drone is flying along an athletic man pedalling an MTB E-bike up a steep grassy hill. Beautiful view of the mountains at sunrise/sunset with sun flare. Alone in nature, thinking about life.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:17Beautiful aerial shot of two female surfers standing at the edge of cliff / rock and watching waves at sunset. Use for fitness/lifestyle advertising / commercial.
4k00:18Rear view of mixed race woman running from beach into the sea carrying surfboard. healthy active lifestyle, close to nature.
4k00:20Rear view of mixed race woman walking into the sea carrying surfboard. healthy active lifestyle, close to nature.