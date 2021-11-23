0
Stock video
Woman beekeeper walks along the honey hives against garden of mountains background. Female apiarist puts the smoking smoker. Honey farmer holding device which emits smoke for subduing bees in a hive
S
- Stock footage ID: 1082803207
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|50.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.7 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:20Allergic reaction on woman's leg after bee insect sting. Angioedema. Girl scratching bite under red dress
hd00:13Woman beekeeper holds a wooden honey frame with bees in hands. Female Beekeeper removing the bees from the honey comb with soft brush. Apiary and honey making, small agricultural business and hobby
hd00:09Selective focus Female beekeeper inspecting honeycomb frame from beehive close up. Woman Beekeeper harvesting honey and work with bees in apiary. Apiary, honey making, small business, hobby
hd00:06Female beekeeper in protective clothing inspecting honeycomb frame from beehive close up. Woman Beekeeper harvesting honey and work with bees in apiary. Apiary, honey making, small business, hobby
hd00:05Woman beekeeper holds a wooden frame with bee bread, bees and honey. Beekeeping, apiculture, Bee colony in hive. apiary and honey making, small agricultural business and hobby
hd00:11Female beekeeper in protective clothing inspecting honeycomb frame from beehive close up. Woman Beekeeper harvesting honey and work with bees in apiary. Apiary, honey making, small business, hobby
hd00:40Female beekeeper takes out a honey frame from the bee hive and puts it in box. Honey farmer harvesting, looking honeycombs in beehive. Woman apiarist harvests honey. Agricultural business, hobby
Same model in other videos
hd00:40Female beekeeper takes out a honey frame from the bee hive and puts it in box. Honey farmer harvesting, looking honeycombs in beehive. Woman apiarist harvests honey. Agricultural business, hobby
hd00:15Woman beekeeper walks along the honey hives against garden of mountains background. Female apiarist puts the smoking smoker. Honey farmer holding device which emits smoke for subduing bees in a hive
hd00:17Gold Honey Dripping Down Honeycomb close up selective focus. lifestyle Happy Woman beekeeper hand open fresh honey a knife. Concept Healthy eco natural food
hd00:26Woman beekeeper holds wooden honey frame with bees in hands. Honey farmer harvesting, looking honeycombs in beehive. Female bee master working in apiary in alpine meadow with green trees in background
hd00:26Woman beekeeper holds wooden honey frame with bees in hands. Honey farmer harvesting, looking honeycombs in beehive. Female bee master working in apiary in alpine meadow with green trees in background
hd00:08Woman beekeeper holds wooden honey frame with bees in hands. Honey farmer harvesting, looking honeycombs in beehive. Female bee master working in apiary in alpine meadow with green trees in background
hd00:19Woman beekeeper holds wooden honey frame with swam bees. Honey farmer harvesting, looking honeycombs in beehive. Female bee master working in apiary on mountain and green trees background
Related video keywords
agricultureapiaristapiculturebackgroundbeebee beekeeperbee smokerbeehivebeekeeperbeekeepers smokerbeekeeping apiarybeekeeping toolbeescaucasian femaleclothingdeviceequipmentfarmfarmerfarmingfemaleflyframefumigationgardengirlhandharvesthivehivesholdhoneyhoney beeshoneycombinspectmetalprotectiveprotective clothingrural beekeepingsmall businesssmokesmokersmokingwildlifewomanwoman farmerwoman workerwoodenworking