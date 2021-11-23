0
Stock video
female beekeeper using smoker to calm bees in a beehive. Woman bee master honey making, small agricultural business, rural scene
S
- Stock footage ID: 1082803204
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|48.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12The beekeeper looks after bees, honeycombs, a lot of honey, in a protective beekeeper's beast. Concept: bee hive, pure natural product, useful product, yellow golden honey, swarm of bees, hardworking.
4k00:09Hives with bees on a field. Apiary with bees flying to the landing boards. Apiculture. Bee smoker is standing on hive.
hd00:17female beekeeper using smoker to calm bees in a beehive. apiary and honey making, small agricultural business and hobby, rural scene
hd00:17female beekeeper using smoker to calm bees in a beehive. apiary and honey making, small agricultural business and hobby, rural scene
hd00:19female beekeeper using smoker to calm bees in a beehive. apiary and honey making, small agricultural business and hobby, rural scene
hd00:13female beekeeper using smoker to calm bees in a beehive. apiary and honey making, small agricultural business and hobby, rural scene
hd00:09female beekeeper using smoker to calm bees in a beehive. apiary and honey making, small agricultural business and hobby, rural scene
Same model in other videos
hd00:40Female beekeeper takes out a honey frame from the bee hive and puts it in box. Honey farmer harvesting, looking honeycombs in beehive. Woman apiarist harvests honey. Agricultural business, hobby
hd00:15Woman beekeeper walks along the honey hives against garden of mountains background. Female apiarist puts the smoking smoker. Honey farmer holding device which emits smoke for subduing bees in a hive
hd00:17Gold Honey Dripping Down Honeycomb close up selective focus. lifestyle Happy Woman beekeeper hand open fresh honey a knife. Concept Healthy eco natural food
hd00:26Woman beekeeper holds wooden honey frame with bees in hands. Honey farmer harvesting, looking honeycombs in beehive. Female bee master working in apiary in alpine meadow with green trees in background
hd00:26Woman beekeeper holds wooden honey frame with bees in hands. Honey farmer harvesting, looking honeycombs in beehive. Female bee master working in apiary in alpine meadow with green trees in background
hd00:08Woman beekeeper holds wooden honey frame with bees in hands. Honey farmer harvesting, looking honeycombs in beehive. Female bee master working in apiary in alpine meadow with green trees in background
hd00:19Woman beekeeper holds wooden honey frame with swam bees. Honey farmer harvesting, looking honeycombs in beehive. Female bee master working in apiary on mountain and green trees background
Related video keywords
agricultureanimalapiaristapiaryapiculturebackgroundbeebee smokerbeehivebeekeeperbeekeepingbeekeeping toolbeesbeeswaxcloseupdeviceequipmentfarmfumigationgardenhivehobbyholdinghoneyhoney beehoneybeehoneycombindustryinsectinstrumentmetalnaturalnatureoccupationorganicoutdoorspreparationprofessionprotectionsafetysmall businesssmokesmokersmokysummertoolworkwork toolworkerworking