0
Stock video
The Choice question "yes or no" is printed on a sheet of paper
o
By omer shahar
- Stock footage ID: 1082803192
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|120.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|18.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.7 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:20Typing the words - And they lived happily ever after - on a sheet of paper with an old vintage typewriter.
hd00:12A closeup view closeup pan of a polygraph lie detector test needle drawing a red line on graph paper
hd00:18A closeup view closeup pan of a polygraph lie detector test needle drawing a red line on graph paper
hd00:16A closeup view closeup pan of a polygraph lie detector test needle drawing a red line on graph paper
Related video keywords
affirmativeapproveblack on whiteburningbusinesschoice conceptchooseclassiccloseupconceptcreative conceptdocumentenglishequipmentfastfonthome officeinkletterlove typingmachinemacromessagenotesnovelistobjectofficepaperprintromanticsheetstorystorytellingtexttrue or falsetypetyped wordstypertypescripttypewriter papertypewritingwhitewhite backgroundwhite paperwordwordsworking typewriterwritewriteryes or no