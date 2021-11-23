0
Stock video
Tradition Chinese cloth doll tiger,2022 is year of the tiger,Chinese golden characters mean:good bless for new year
a
By asharkyu
- Stock footage ID: 1082803120
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|141.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|32.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Chinese New Year is motion footage for fantasy films and cinematic in chinese new year scene. Also good background for scene and titles, logos.
hd00:28Beautiful Single Paper Lantern flying Slow. Isolated on Black background. No people. 3d animation. HD 1080.
4k00:08Traditional red lanterns hanging in temple celebrating Chinese new year. Colorful Asian paper lamps wishing happiness, prosperity, fortune and health. Tradition in Taiwan, Republic of China. 4K.
4k00:15Chinese New Year 02 is motion footage for fantasy films and cinematic in chinese new year scene. Also good background for scene and titles, logos.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
2022abundanceasiaaureatebackgroundblessbonusbusinesscelebrationcharacterchinachinesechinese new yearcoinsculturedecorationeasteasternfestivalfestiveflowergoldgoldengreetinghappinesshappyholidayingotlanternlucklunarmerrymoneyneworangeredreligionrichsavespringsymboltigertraditiontraditionaltwowealthwishyearyear of the tiger